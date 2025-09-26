Free My Homies from Luxury Fashion Brands

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Victoria Musa

“YOU ARE UNDER SPELLS PEOPLE! YOU’RE UNDER SPELLS.”

– Tokyo Toni

Over the past couple months, the fashion brand Miu Miu has become a staple on social media for its “office siren” aesthetic, groundbreaking accessories and sensual clothing. However, things have taken a rough turn for the brand these past couple weeks. On September

11th, 2025, fashion blogger and stylist Wisdom Kaye released a TikTok video reviewing $18,000 worth of clothes he purchased from Miu Miu. In this video, he discussed the poor quality of the clothing, with one of the pieces falling apart as he spoke. Upon the video’s release, it spread around quickly and everyone who’d seen it was discussing Miu Miu and their poor craftsmanship. Several video responses and comments were centered around the normalcy of luxury brands poorly producing clothes that cost hundreds to thousands of dollars to purchase. “These brands, you’re a joke to them. They’re trying to fucking rob you,” said user Withjlc in a video he uploaded about the situation.

A few days later, Wisdom Kaye came back on TikTok with a new video addressing the ordeal. He said,“The people at Miu Miu have sent me replacement items for the two items that broke. As soon as I got home, I know I posted that video, and I took it down because we were in discussion and they were saying “oh we’ll get you a replacement or a refund,” and I really liked the items so I got replacements,”. However, when he was showing us the replacements, the

button popped off the jacket again.

As someone who sews and formerly kept up with these luxury brands, I can confidently say that the quality of clothing has gone down over the years. Not to come off as a fashion fanatic, but in the past, a brand was considered luxury because of its name, legacy (Those two

should be nonfactors but that’s a conversation for another day), and craftsmanship. Nowadays, it seems like most fashion brands are only surviving off of their name, legacy, and internet trends (Also a conversation for another day). But what about craftsmanship?

The art that is fashion is usually obtained through having a vision and being able to sew.

Sure we can argue and say, “Why does it matter if the quality sucks, the designs are pretty,”. But,what’s the point of buying something that’s meant to be used if it falls apart upon touching it? Is the only important thing here ownership, as opposed to usability? Are we really that shallow as a society? To splurge on cheap, quality items because we think that they bring us closer in proximity to wealth and beauty? Well, yes! We are that shallow as a society, which is the reason why fashion brands continue to give us trashy, poor quality clothes, that appear to have been crafted in a tethered warehouse by sergers that clearly need to be oiled!