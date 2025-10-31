Four Fabulous Last-Minute Halloween Costumes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Deja Johnson

It’s that time, hello spooky season!! This week, we see the best costumes ever and numerous creative ideas from everyone when the time arrives. I can’t wait to see amazing costumes for the season!!! But first, I want to share some ideas for Halloween outfits, ranging from adorable to sexy. I’m here to give all different types of ideas for the spooky season. Let’s begin:

Harry Potter. I love this theme when it comes to outfits; it’s so cute and girly at the same time. Every year, the girls put this costume up and make it so nice every time. For this costume, you’ll need a gray skirt, the color of different houses, like for example, the Slithering house is green, so you’ll wear a green scarf. Next, there are some glasses and a cape. Don’t forget a nice wand!

Pirate. This is a cute Halloween costume as well, but it gives a more sexy vibe than a cute one, if you want to go for that vibe. For this outfit, you will need a scarf again, a corset/brown one makes more sense because it gives pirate vibes. Then, some long boots for the outfits make it better. Additionally, consider incorporating numerous gold accessories into this outfit, as they complement the look more effectively.

Next, we have our favorites, the cats. This can be any outfit from leopard to cheetah to tiger for this theme. Many girls always eat this outfit up every time, and it is always the makeup that eats the looks up for them. It’s the makeup that makes the look better in my opinion. But for costumes, you’ll need a body suit, either black or a print of the animal you want to do. Then make sure the makeup is eating for this whole look.

The Victoria Secret model. This one pretty popular, especially since the show was a couple of weeks ago. This costume is very cute for this year, and you can style it multiple different ways. For this costume, you will need wings, a pink robe, and some cute lace tops and bottoms for this outfit. This can be very simple, but it also, can be very sexy and feminine.