Falling into Routine How to Make the Most of Your Fall Semester 

By Ella Lowry

We’re officially halfway through the fall semester! You should be so proud of yourself for making it this far and for all the hard work you’ve put in. I know for me, it hasn’t been the easiest (thanks to Physical Geography!). But with the rest of the semester still ahead, it’s the perfect time to reset, refocus, and make the most out of your time here at Towson.

Here are a few short points to focus on to make the most of your remaining fall semester.

1. Build Good Study Habits

Finding a routine that works for you is key to staying on track. Try setting aside specific times each week for studying and stick to them like appointments. Switching up your study spots can also make a big difference — the library is a great go-to, but explore other campus spaces, too! A change of scenery can help you stay motivated and focused. Whether it’s the library’s quiet floors, a cozy corner in the union, or even outside on campus, find what helps you focus best.

2. Get Involved on Campus Towson has over 300 clubs and organizations — yes, you read that right! From academic and professional clubs to cultural organizations, sports, and creative outlets, there’s truly something for everyone. Getting involved not only helps you meet new people, but it can also open doors for your future. You never know which club might lead to an internship, leadership opportunity, or lifelong friendship. I cannot advocatebecoming more involved enough! Not only does it help you so much as a person but also you learn so many greatskills that will only help you in the future.

3. Stay Active and Take Care of Yourself

Staying active is just as important as studying. Exercise is one of the best ways to manage stress, boost energy, and clear your mind. Try signing up for a fitness class — Towson offers yoga, cycling, Pilates, and so much more! These classes are a fun way to get moving and take a break from the academic grind. Or, if classes aren’t your thing, hit the gym, go for a walk around campus, or play a sport with friends. The goal is to keep your body and mind balanced.

4. Find Your Balance

College life can get hectic, but it’s all about balance — balancing your studies, your social life, and your self-care. Make time for things that make you happy, whether it’s hanging out with friends, exploring new hobbies, or just taking a quiet moment for yourself.

As we move through the second half of the semester, remember that it’s okay to adjust, start fresh, and find what works for you. You’ve already made it this far — keep going strong!