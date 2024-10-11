The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Deja Johnson

Fall fashion trends I’m excited about are the cardigan/sweater outfit. This look gives me comfort vibes, but still cute and stylish which it’s trending. Most people I’ve seen style them with hats or even dress them up with cute glasses and a tie. Seeing others rock this look makes me want to do the same thing, it just eats for me!

I love the different sweaters from companies like Zara, Prettylittlething, Fashion Nova and H&M have cute sweaters for the trends. I see this trend going on for a while because you can dress it up for it to be cute comfortable to sophisticated and classy.

Another Fall fashion Trend is the business casual look. This trend gives people more ideas when it comes to business casual looks and allows for them to make regular clothes more stylish with different accessories such as glasses, or even bows too. I love this trend the most because it gives people a new look on business casual and how you can wear it another way! I love seeing different ways people styled it the business casual and it makes it to their style.

The fall fashion trends are eating right now and I’m enjoying seeing people style so many outfits when it comes to this new season. The outfits are looking so good and I’m been enjoying seeing the different outfits people have been creating for this season I can’t wait to see more outfits for this season and see what else people add to the fall season with these different looks and styles being added to it. Also, I want to give a style shoutout for the fall looks Awilkyy(Alexis), Nazjaa, and Drewincolor( Drew). Their looks have been eating for the fall and I can’t wait to see what they do for the rest of fall, they all give different vibes and looks when it comes to the new trends for the fall and I love all the looks that they create for the season!