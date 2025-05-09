Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Doechii responds to Met Gala backlash 

By Deja Johnson

Just a couple of days ago, the 2025 Met Gala took place in New York. This year’s theme was  “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, a celebration and homage to the history of Black dandyism.  And just as celebrities were making their way onto the paparazzi-frenzy staircase, leading to the  institute, singer and rapper Doechii didn’t start off with a ‘superfine’ departure to the Met.  

In a moment of brief chaos, the musician wanted to conceal her Met outfit from the paparazzi  and the public. In a demanding tone, she requested that her team provided more umbrellas to  further conceal her attire. This rubbed some fans and internet users the wrong way. 

One X user posted, “Why is doechii talking to her team like this? I would’ve threw an umbrella  AT HER so fast…”. Another user wrote, “I’m sorry but Doechii was most definitely in the  wrong.” 

But Doechii was quick to respond. In a short Instagram story —seemingly poking fun at the  situation, Doechii captioned the clip saying, “God forbid a girl needs more umbrellas.” And just  right after, she posted a statement saying, in part, “We’ve been dreaming about this Met for a  long time and the theme this year is such an alignment with who I am, what I stand for…a time  was had.” 

And as soon as the musician stepped onto the Met Gala steps, she showed up and showed out,  embracing this year’s theme. If you haven’t already, check out Doechii’s 2025 Met Gala look here.

