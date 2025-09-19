College Canon events that nobody tells you about

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Ella Lowry

1.About Your first “friend group”

Ah, the first-week crew. You bond instantly over being lost on campus, awkward icebreakers, and mutual confusion about your schedule. For a moment, it feels like you’ve found your people. You go to the dining hall together, hit up all the welcome events, maybe even plan a movie night in the lounge.

And then… poof. You casually stop texting, stop hanging out, and suddenly those people you swore you’d be besties with forever become friendly strangers you nod to on the way to class.

But hear me when I say: this is completely normal—and it’s okay. There doesn’t need to be any drama, falling out, or bad blood. It’s just that in the beginning, everyone is so eager to meet people that they latch onto whoever’s nearby. It’s survival mode. You’ll do anything with anyone just to not feel alone.

Over time, though, you’ll start gravitating toward people who really get you—who feel like home. So if that first group fades away, don’t take it personally. It’s not a loss—it’s just part of the process. Canon event unlocked.

2.Situationships!

Trust me when I say that your first college situationship is a canon event. I know that I personally can never forget mine lol. My first week of college was a whirlwind. There were a lot of things that happened, one of those things being that situationship.

When you first get to college, there are a lot of events like orientation and fun activities to help students interact and meet new people. And trust me, you will meet a lot of people. Some of which you may find cute or catch your eye. Maybe it starts with some light flirting at a game night, or maybe you lock eyes in the dining hall, and suddenly you’re convinced it’s fate.

Before you know it, you’re texting non-stop, going on “not really a date” dates, walking each other back to the dorms, and doing everything but putting a label on it. You’ll think, “Well, we’re not official, but we basically are, right?” (Wrong, but it’s okay—this is part of the journey.)

And then it ends. Maybe dramatically, maybe quietly, maybe they just stop replying to your texts, and you pretend not to see them in the library. Whatever the case, it stings for a bit—but later, you’ll laugh about it. I still do. Because the

truth is, that first situationship teaches you so much—about boundaries, communication, and most importantly… red flags.

So if (or when) it happens to you, don’t panic. Just know: it’s a canon event, and we’ve all been there. And trust me, better things (and people) are coming.

3.The “I’m Going Out Every Night” Era (aka First Month Burnout)

At the start of college, you’ll somehow convince yourself that sleep isn’t real and going out 4+ nights a week is “normal.” Then it hits… midterms, exhaustion, and ramen three meals a day. College is all about learning and developing some life long skills. And you will find out that time management is a big one! Trust me, I am still figuring that one out but the best way you can avoid burnout and, honestly, crashing out is to be on top of everything and do the best to manage your time properly.

4. The “New Personality” Era

Everyone has a moment where they try out a totally new aesthetic, join random clubs, or suddenly become a gym rat. Sometimes it sticks, sometimes it’s gone in two weeks.

5. Random Campus Crush

You will have a totally delusional crush on someone you see once a week walking to class. You may never talk, but in your head? You’re married. I bet you anything there will be on specific person you see all the time while walking to class but will

never say a word to haha. And the crazy thing is you one day you may see someone you find super cute, but may NEVER see them ever again.

6. The Week You Consider Dropping Out or Switching Majors

Every student hits a low point where they seriously Google “should I drop out of college?” or consider switching their major. And don’t stress because this is completely normal ! College is the time to figure out what you want to do in your life, and it is more than okay if those plans change. You will get through it and figure it out.

7. Realizing Dining Hall Food is a Scam

At first, the dining hall food does not seem all so bad. Week one: wow, a buffet! Week six: why does everything taste like wet cardboard?

8. Losing and Re-Inventing Yourself

One semester, you’re lost, confused, and questioning everything—then you suddenly level up and become that version of yourself. It’s a cycle.

9. That One Class That Becomes Your Villain Origin Story

Whether it’s a required math class or something random like “Intro to Philosophy,” you will have a class that tests every fiber of your being. For me it was my honors stats class. Luckily, I survived the class. My advice to anyone who is struggling or starting to get confused in a class: go to tutoring! If you are having trouble in the class you will not regret going to tutoring. Seriously, that was truly my saving grace with my stats class.