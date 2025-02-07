BlingBlingBling: Best Jewelry Moments from the 2024-25: NFL Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Jazmyne Carr

Growing up as the youngest child and only girl, watching professional sports, especially football, has been a part of my everyday life for as long as I can remember. However, it wasn’t until the most recent NFL season that I began to finally understand my football-obsessed brothers and develop a true love for the sport. As I sat down each Thursday, Sunday, and Monday to watch this season’s games, I couldn’t help but notice the impressive and often eye-catching jewelry that many players wore both on and off the field.

NFL players have been wearing jewelry as part of their on-field drip for decades since Deion Sanders’ splashy debut in the 1980s. In fact, in 2017, a player’s jewelry even caused an all-out brawl after cornerback, Adib Talib ripped off wide receiver Michael Crabtree’s gold chain. But in recent years, as the NFL steadily gains more attention from the fashion world, wearing statement jewelry has become an increasingly popular trend among NFL players. From Jalen Hurts’ viral dog tag chain to Ja’Marr Chase’s post-play chain celebration keep reading to learn more about my favorite jewelry moments from the 2024-2025 NFL season.

Jalen Hurts’ “Breed of One” Chain



In a January post-game interview, Jalen Hurts wore a custom chain with diamonds that were so bright and sparkling that X users began referring to popular rappers’ chains as “aluminum foil” in comparison. As a broke college student, I have no room to judge anyone’s diamonds, but I have to agree that I’ve never seen anyone with a chain that shines as bright as Jalen’s. The superstar quarterback’s now-viral chain features a diamond-encrusted Cuban link necklace with an enlarged dog tag-style pendant that reads “Breed of One.” According to Complex Style, the chain was created in 2022 by celebrity jeweler Gabriel the Jeweler.

Justin Jefferson’s “Jets” Chain

Star wide receiver, Justin Jefferson has been known to show up to each game iced out with diamond earrings, tooth gems, and various diamond chains. Most often, Justin can be seen wearing a stack of diamond tennis necklaces that are rumored to be worth around a million dollars. Justin also has some serious earring games as evidenced by the unique pear-shaped drop earrings he often sports when off the field. His most recent jewelry piece is a diamond chain that features a jet-shaped pendant inspired by his nickname “Jets.”



Lamar Jackson’s Grills

Although quarterback Lamar Jackson, has an extensive jewelry collection including an impressive Baltimore, Ravens-inspired shield pendant, the two-time league MVP wears little to no jewelry on the field. In a 2024 GQ sports interview Lamar explains that he does this to avoid breaking or losing his pieces which is understandable due to the innate roughness of the sport. One piece of ice that Jackson wears to every game is his signature white gold diamond grill. His grill, which features princess cut diamonds, stands out as he calls plays and is a nod to the South Florida community where he grew up.

Ja’Marr Chase’s “Uno” Celebration



Along with the rise of fashion statements, the NFL has also seen a recent increase in the amount and elaborateness of post-play celebrations. Players have done black flips, coordinated entire dance routines and performed viral TikTok dances after making impressive plays. This season, running back, Ja’Marr Chase created a unique celebration that incorporated his signature diamond chain. After breaking a 67-yard touchdown, Ja’Marr stood triumphantly as a teammate placed his chain on him in a celebratory manner. The chain features a large diamond fleur-de-lis pendant with “UNO”, Ja’Marr’s nickname, engraved across the pendant and chain. The pendant also has a functioning QR code on the back with a link to a video that details the process of making the impressive piece.