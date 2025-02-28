By Ella Lowry
On Feb. 20, Big Time Rush officially announced their upcoming Worldwide Tour! And talk
about an announcement—BTR went all out. If you have not seen the video yet, I highly
recommend watching it because they truly go above and beyond. It feels so nostalgic, like
watching an episode of Big Time Rush. If you are anything like me, you grew up watching the
show, singing along to their songs with siblings and friends, and dreaming of seeing them live
one day. Well, that day has finally come! This tour is extra special because so many of us have
fond memories tied to BTR, and now we get to relive them. It truly feels like the ultimate eras
tour for all BTR fans.
And the best part about this tour? Big Time Rush will be performing every song from every
episode! That means we will get to hear all the iconic hits, like Worldwide (one of their best
songs and music videos—seriously, I do not think I will ever recover from that music video and
James’s vocals), along with Boyfriend, Til I Forget About You, and Any Kind of Guy. The list
goes on and on.
I do not know about you, but my inner child is healed! If it could not get any better, the special
guests on tour include Gustavo (Stephen Kramer Glickman), the band’s tough-yet-lovable
manager from the show, and Jo (Katelyn Tarver), the beloved love interest. Talk about an epic
reunion!
This tour lineup is stacked, so you do not want to miss it! Tickets go on sale Feb. 28—good luck
to all trying to get them! The tour dates are below! For more information on tickets, click here.