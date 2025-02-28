Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter.

By Ella Lowry

On Feb. 20, Big Time Rush officially announced their upcoming Worldwide Tour! And talk
about an announcement—BTR went all out. If you have not seen the video yet, I highly
recommend watching it because they truly go above and beyond. It feels so nostalgic, like
watching an episode of Big Time Rush. If you are anything like me, you grew up watching the
show, singing along to their songs with siblings and friends, and dreaming of seeing them live
one day. Well, that day has finally come! This tour is extra special because so many of us have
fond memories tied to BTR, and now we get to relive them. It truly feels like the ultimate eras
tour for all BTR fans.

AD 4nXdcIirQ1NTXLJX8RoEk9IerarRsp yi bk2akVjJTaCMR46hnbbR6kbSOf7NpSKFe5G gIILbx4 uYcys3o8Dv6Av1ahKxkpf6Xy4WV1yoa1X yyqLvYjXTVvnc77Ls Lb3 aP6wdEvfFKMoHF55w?key=sSqpWs aa cWcZOi8c VFzGq

And the best part about this tour? Big Time Rush will be performing every song from every
episode! That means we will get to hear all the iconic hits, like Worldwide (one of their best
songs and music videos—seriously, I do not think I will ever recover from that music video and
James’s vocals), along with Boyfriend, Til I Forget About You, and Any Kind of Guy. The list
goes on and on.

I do not know about you, but my inner child is healed! If it could not get any better, the special
guests on tour include Gustavo (Stephen Kramer Glickman), the band’s tough-yet-lovable
manager from the show, and Jo (Katelyn Tarver), the beloved love interest. Talk about an epic
reunion!

AD 4nXffJ47 qnr D6zUapbdkoi1N d0 6ApaRrkKExMHr

AD 4nXeEkC8qBA0n21Nv1UaUcjQESf2R4bhgl3QG A2RfT738Pu8csK7YUk cG7NYzm4RkMR3hEB aMHu7cp 9 HAIkXK7AG30ZF sj mmhY0ImXNZpSbPPJH3 IL4Rf6sniRCKlnN6U2qkfbdHzU9 YHlY?key=sSqpWs aa cWcZOi8c VFzGq

This tour lineup is stacked, so you do not want to miss it! Tickets go on sale Feb. 28—good luck
to all trying to get them! The tour dates are below! For more information on tickets, click here.

AD 4nXdS090iZYoKIVSAzTuPlo FxYQqepVJKpyytabFUpwPTacjPDJQrO

Ella Lowry

Towson '28

I’m Ella and I’m a Freshman majoring in Mass Communications with a focus in Journalism. This is my first semester with Her Campus Towson and I am very excited to start my journey here because I have a passion for writing, beauty, fashion, and inspiring others. I hope to one day work as a writer for a magazine or work in social media. It has always been a big dream of mine to become a big time magazine editor. I just love expressing my creativity through words and connecting with people. Writing allows me to share stories, ideas, and information that inspire and engage others. Outside of school and writing I love to travel, explore new places, shop, and spend time with friends and family.