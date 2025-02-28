The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Ella Lowry

On Feb. 20, Big Time Rush officially announced their upcoming Worldwide Tour! And talk

about an announcement—BTR went all out. If you have not seen the video yet, I highly

recommend watching it because they truly go above and beyond. It feels so nostalgic, like

watching an episode of Big Time Rush. If you are anything like me, you grew up watching the

show, singing along to their songs with siblings and friends, and dreaming of seeing them live

one day. Well, that day has finally come! This tour is extra special because so many of us have

fond memories tied to BTR, and now we get to relive them. It truly feels like the ultimate eras

tour for all BTR fans.

And the best part about this tour? Big Time Rush will be performing every song from every

episode! That means we will get to hear all the iconic hits, like Worldwide (one of their best

songs and music videos—seriously, I do not think I will ever recover from that music video and

James’s vocals), along with Boyfriend, Til I Forget About You, and Any Kind of Guy. The list

goes on and on.

I do not know about you, but my inner child is healed! If it could not get any better, the special

guests on tour include Gustavo (Stephen Kramer Glickman), the band’s tough-yet-lovable

manager from the show, and Jo (Katelyn Tarver), the beloved love interest. Talk about an epic

reunion!

This tour lineup is stacked, so you do not want to miss it! Tickets go on sale Feb. 28—good luck

to all trying to get them! The tour dates are below! For more information on tickets, click here.