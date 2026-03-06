Beyond The Hashtag: What Relationship Goals Really Look Like

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Ciara Henderson

Though February has come to a close, there is a specific movie that captivated Valentine’s Day and showed what a modern-day relationship could look like. This movie is called Relationship Goals, starring Method Man and Kelly Rowland, and it is streaming on Prime Video. The movie Relationship Goals explores the complexities of love, commitment, and personal growth in romantic relationships, offering insights that strongly connect to modern-day relationship dynamics. One of the central themes of the film is that healthy relationships require intentional effort, communication, and emotional maturity. In today’s society, relationships often develop in environments shaped by social media, busy lifestyles, and shifting expectations about love and partnership. Because of these influences, many couples face challenges related to communication, trust, and maintaining emotional connection, which the movie highlights through its characters’ experiences.

Healthy relationships often reflect important themes such as communication, trust, personal growth, and commitment. Relationships are a meaningful part of life, but they require effort, patience, and understanding from both individuals involved. Strong relationships are not built solely on attraction or affection; they also depend on the willingness of both partners to grow together and support one another through challenges. Many relationships experience moments when misunderstandings, disagreements, or outside pressures test the strength of the bond between two people.

One of the most important aspects of maintaining a healthy relationship is effective communication. Problems often arise when individuals avoid expressing their thoughts, feelings, or expectations. Open and honest conversations help partners better understand one another and resolve conflicts in a constructive way. When communication is clear and respectful, it strengthens trust and emotional connection.

Personal accountability and growth also play a major role in healthy relationships. Individuals must be willing to reflect on their own actions and recognize areas where they can improve. Relationships can struggle when one or both partners refuse to take responsibility for their behavior. However, when people are open to learning from their mistakes and making positive changes, relationships can become stronger and more supportive.

Patience and commitment are also essential. Relationships naturally experience difficult moments, and lasting partnerships require resilience and dedication. Overcoming obstacles together can strengthen the bond between partners and deepen their understanding of one another. Successful relationships often involve compromise, empathy, and the shared goal of building a stable and supportive partnership.

When determining compatibility between yourself and another person, it is important to remember that not everyone will fit the idealized list many people create for the partner they aspire to share their lives with. The unrealistic expectation that someone must perfectly match a personal checklist has dominated and still permeates today’s “love culture.” One of the most important aspects of dating is getting to know yourself before stepping out and allowing people into your energy and your space. It can be hard to make connections with people nowadays because many are unwilling to put in the effort. After you watch Relationship Goals, take a deep dive into how you approach dating and connections with other people, and identify the areas you need to work on to find your best possible love match. Remember to be realistic, open, and willing to put in the same effort that you expect to be reciprocated.