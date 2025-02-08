Best and Worst Looks of the Grammys 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Deja Johnson

Best Looks

1.Doechii

We start strong with my favorite look by Doechii. I love this outfit she put on for the Grammys and it was even better to see her win her first Grammy! This outfit is completely different from what we usually see at the Grammys in past years, but I believe she ate this whole fit up. It truly fits the aesthetic of her music and what people expect from her. As many of us are new fans of doechii I loved to see her at the Grammys. This outfit was amazing to see and I can’t wait to see what Doechii brings for the next award shows!

2.Victoria Monet

Another best look for me was Victoria Monet. I love this fit on her; it’s so pretty and sexy at the same time! I love how she does natural colors when she comes to award shows. She ate this up, per usual. I love the little jacket with the dress and the hair as well. I can’t wait to see what she brings to another awards show again! But it best looks so far from the Grammys in my opinion!

3.Monet McMichael

Lastly, my favorite was Monet McMichael, for her being an influence invite at the Grammys, her outfit was so beautiful and I love the color on her. She did a good job on the outfit and how it looks overall so stunning on her. Many celebrities compared to her were different to see because she looks better than most celebrities on the red apart in my opinion. I love this look on her and I can’t wait to see what she brings in the future.

Worst Looks

1.Taylor Swift

This wasn’t my favorite look because it was a bit too simple for the Grammys and I have seen better looks from Taylor Swift before. It’s just too simple for me and seeing other influencers who out-dressed her on the red carpet was different, but I think this outfit just needs some improvement to make it better. I personally love the color on her but I wish it was a different style of dress on her.

2. Chappell Roan

This was another one I didn’t like because of the color of the dress, I know this style as an artist and I have seen so many nice outfits on her before so I was shocked that I didn’t like this one. I don’t know if it gives Grammys maybe for another event would be nice to see this outfit but this wasn’t my fave at all.

3. Miley Cyrus

This outfit was just plain for me and it didn’t give Grammys. I know the Grammys have a theme but I don’t think it was followed with certain looks I have seen so far. Miley has some cute looks I saw before but this one isn’t my favorite one I’ve seen from her and it is just too simple for the Grammys!