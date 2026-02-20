Baltimore’s Best Vintage Shops

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
By Deja Johnson
As we know, Baltimore is the best place to find your favorite vintage pieces,
from going to thrift festivals to different stores. Baltimore’s vintage scene has a
lot to offer, from designer to just simple items. Baltimore has it all, and I will
name some good stores that everyone should go to!
- Balto Vintage is located on Avenue in Hampden, which isn’t that far from
Towson! This vintage shop is very good! It has so many good selections there,
from designer to just regular everyday. I went to this shop before, and it quickly
became one of favorite because it has so many good pieces. You’re able to sell
vintage to the owner as well! They good amount of men’s clothes, the women’s
section is a little but still has good pieces in there for everyone. Also, having a
five dollars bin when you walk in and lots of homemade items, for example, I saw
homemade spoon rings. Their prices are pretty far, but some stuff can reach over
$100 dollars depending on what it is. Overall great experience and I highly
recommend that you give it a try!
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/baltovintage/?hl=en
- A Day in June is located at 2007 Fleet St, Baltimore, MD, which is downtown
Baltimore not that far from Towson. The place is very cute and small! It has a lot
of women’s clothes here and some men’s clothes. They have a pretty good
selection of vintage here. The pricing here isn’t that bad, I would say from $10-50
dollars depnefing on the item or even $100 if it’s a certain brand. I would
definitely recommend going here and seeing what they offer. They also have in
house coffee bar there too!
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/adayinjunevintage/?hl=en
- Get Shredded Vintage is located at 3813 Falls Rd, Baltimore, MD; it is pretty
close to Towson. This place has a good selection, from women to men; they have
something for everyone! This place is pretty close to the food hall called the
Rhouse, and it has a lot foods spots in there as well. Get Shredded is priced pretty
fairly like the other stores. It just depends on what price they have in there.
Overall, I highly recommend going and experiencing this vintage shop and seeing
what they have to offer!
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/getshreddedvintage/?hl=en
- Rose Bud Retro is located at 40 W Chesapeake Ave, Towson, MD. This place is
right next to Chai time! They usually throw the festivals, but now they have a
store! I usually find good stuff at their festivals, so seeing that they have a store is
pretty great! I haven’t been there yet, but I recommend for everyone to go and see
what they are offering!
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rosebud.retro/
- Lastly, one of my favorites; this place is called Retrospect Vintage Baltimore, located at
906 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD. This is my absolute favorite store, and it is on the
smaller side when you first come in. But it offers a lot of good pieces in there. The
prices are pretty fair to high! They have a lot of vintage raven and oriole stuff, as
well as good vintage tees and jeans. The aesthetics in there are very nmice and I
love the whole store! I definitely would be back again soon!
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/retrospect_md/?hl=en