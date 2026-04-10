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Towson | Culture > Digital

Are We Losing the Human Experience to AI?

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Aubri Powell Student Contributor, Towson University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Aubri Powell

What started as entertainment, like the viral TikTok trend “AI Fruit Love Island”, shows how quickly we can grow attached to AI-generated experiences. These tiny fruit characters act out relationship drama, yet each episode pulls in over 10 million views. What’s funny on the surface may hint at something deeper: we’re beginning to invest emotions in simulated experiences rather than real ones.

The trend doesn’t stop at entertainment. Increasingly, people are turning to AI for advice, emotional support, and even relationship guidance. Online forums and social media are full of users asking AI for “general life advice,” seeking instant responses instead of turning to friends, family, or professionals. The appeal is clear: AI is convenient, nonjudgmental, and always available. But convenience comes at a cost.

When we outsource our feelings and decisions to machines, we risk losing the messy, unpredictable, and often uncomfortable experiences that shape human connection. Real conversations teach empathy, patience, and nuance—things that no algorithm can fully replicate. AI can mimic understanding, but it doesn’t feel. And without real feelings, the depth of our relationships and experiences may start to flatten.

This isn’t to say AI is inherently harmful. It’s a tool, a powerful one that can help us create, entertain, and solve problems. The danger comes when AI begins to replace, rather than supplement, our interactions with real people. If every emotional or creative moment can be replicated by a machine, what happens to the sense of wonder, vulnerability, and growth that comes from living life fully and imperfectly?

Ultimately, the rise of AI challenges us to examine what it means to be human. We must ask ourselves: are we using AI to enhance our lives, or are we slowly letting it substitute for the richness of real human experience? The answer may determine not just the future of entertainment or advice, but the future of our emotional lives.

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Aubri Powell

Towson '27

Aubri Powell is an undergraduate student at Towson University, majoring in English Secondary Education. Their academic focus centers on the study of literature, writing, and effective communication, with a particular interest in how language can be used to educate, engage, and support diverse learners. Through their coursework, Aubri has developed strong skills in analytical reading, academic and professional writing, and classroom-focused communication. They are especially interested in writing that is clear, intentional, and accessible, reflecting their goal of becoming an effective and thoughtful educator.

Alongside their academic studies, Aubri has gained valuable professional experience through their role as a Resident Assistant. In this position, they support students’ academic and personal success, facilitate community-building events, and communicate university policies and resources in clear and approachable ways. This role has strengthened Aubri’s leadership abilities and reinforced the importance of strong written and verbal communication in professional settings. Their experiences working with students have further shaped their interest in education and their understanding of how communication influences learning environments.

Outside of academics and professional responsibilities, Aubri values creativity, reflection, and connection. They enjoy writing for personal expression, engaging with literature, and setting intentional goals for both personal and academic growth. Aubri is also interested in mentorship and student advocacy, and they strive to create supportive, inclusive spaces wherever they work. Through both teaching and writing, Aubri aims to use language as a powerful tool for learning, understanding, and meaningful connection.