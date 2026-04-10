Are We Losing the Human Experience to AI?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Aubri Powell

What started as entertainment, like the viral TikTok trend “AI Fruit Love Island”, shows how quickly we can grow attached to AI-generated experiences. These tiny fruit characters act out relationship drama, yet each episode pulls in over 10 million views. What’s funny on the surface may hint at something deeper: we’re beginning to invest emotions in simulated experiences rather than real ones.

The trend doesn’t stop at entertainment. Increasingly, people are turning to AI for advice, emotional support, and even relationship guidance. Online forums and social media are full of users asking AI for “general life advice,” seeking instant responses instead of turning to friends, family, or professionals. The appeal is clear: AI is convenient, nonjudgmental, and always available. But convenience comes at a cost.

When we outsource our feelings and decisions to machines, we risk losing the messy, unpredictable, and often uncomfortable experiences that shape human connection. Real conversations teach empathy, patience, and nuance—things that no algorithm can fully replicate. AI can mimic understanding, but it doesn’t feel. And without real feelings, the depth of our relationships and experiences may start to flatten.

This isn’t to say AI is inherently harmful. It’s a tool, a powerful one that can help us create, entertain, and solve problems. The danger comes when AI begins to replace, rather than supplement, our interactions with real people. If every emotional or creative moment can be replicated by a machine, what happens to the sense of wonder, vulnerability, and growth that comes from living life fully and imperfectly?

Ultimately, the rise of AI challenges us to examine what it means to be human. We must ask ourselves: are we using AI to enhance our lives, or are we slowly letting it substitute for the richness of real human experience? The answer may determine not just the future of entertainment or advice, but the future of our emotional lives.