Analyzing Dreux and Alyssa’s Style in “One of Them Days”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter.

By Jazmyne Carr

Dreux’s Style Analysis – Played by Keke Palmer

Since its January 2025 release, “One of Them Days” has been a frequent topic of discussion due to its black cast and production, laugh out loud comedy, high audience ratings, and unique fashion. Although the film only follows its main characters Dreux and Alyssa through one day of adventures, the events of the day require multiple outfit changes from each of the stars. As a result, viewers can get insight into both Dreux and Alyssa’s style. Throughout the movie, Dreux’s style incorporates many streetwear influences including baggy pants and oversized flannels. In contrast, Alyssa has a more creative and sexy style which reflects her job as a painter.

Dreux, the main character of the film, is a struggling waitress who aspires to be a restaurant manager. Despite being frustrated by her current economic circumstances and the unfortunate situations she ends up in throughout the movie, Dreux continues to maintain her outspoken and determined personality, which is reflected through her comfortable yet effortlessly cool wardrobe. After changing out of her work uniform, the first outfit we see Dreux in is a graphic tank top that reads “Who Cares” in bold bubble letters and loose pajama shorts. Originally the graphic tank was sold at Target, but it is currently sold out and only available in the secondhand shopping market.

The next outfit we see Dreux in is a gray tank top and matching sweatpants with an oversized navy flannel from PacSun. With both of these outfits we see that Dreux likes to mix feminine body-framing pieces with baggy clothes to add a streetwear edge.

In this next outfit, Dreux is wearing a bright green Poster Girl set that features cutouts, netting, and rhinestones. Although this outfit doesn’t necessarily show Dreux’s style because it is borrowed from a lost and found, it is one of the standout outfits in the movie. Despite the strong statement the set makes, it is surprisingly versatile as evidenced by Dreux’s ability to convert the outfit to professional attire by adding a blazer and tucking the pants into capris.



As the movie comes to a close and things finally start to work out for the pair, Dreux is seen wearing a graphic tank top and a long denim skirt with a leg cutout. This final outfit reflects Dreux’s personal growth as it mixes the sexy ultra feminine vibes of the poster girl outfit with her comfortable streetwear uniform.

Alyssa’s Style Analysis – Played by SZA

At the beginning of the movie, we meet Alyssa as she is wearing an oversized black and yellow vintage FUBU jersey. With the jersey, Alyssa pairs a matching yellow bandana and a statement jade pendant necklace. After a quick rendezvous with her then boyfriend, Alyssa changes into a long grandma-square crochet cardigan paired with a black tube top and the same jade necklace. Although the writers may have intended to convey that Alyssa used her many creative talents to create the crochet cardigan herself, the cardigan is a $70 piece from EDOLYNSA. Upon leaving the house, Alyssa switches her outfit to a graphic halter top that ironically reads “No Bad Days” paired with low rise jeans and her now signature jade necklace.

Throughout these three outfits Alyssa embodies a colorful, yet laidback and sexy style while keeping her outfits interesting and unexpected. Even when borrowing from the lost and found, her creative perspective is still prominent through her decision to style a silk, patterned set from the 80s. At the end of the movie, Alyssa wears a sheer pink lace minidress from Elsie & Fred with off the shoulder sleeves. With this look, which is the most revealing of all of her outfits, Alyssa can walk in her confidence as she finally sells her artwork and gets rid of a toxic ex.

Through the way that both of the women dress, the audience can experience their unique perspectives and personal growth as they learn the many lessons that the day provides. The film’s costume designer, Kairo Courts, does an amazing job of making the outfits realistic and relevant to the current fashion landscape without making the outfits seem forced.

Through Kairo’s work in “One of Them Days” she sets a great example of the ways that clothes should be utilized to enhance the storylines of characters in every form of media. As a result, I am excited to see how Kairo, Hoorae Media, and other filmmakers continue to elevate how fashion is incorporated to enhance character development.