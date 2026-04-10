Accountability Is Not the Enemy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Miah Loveday

Hey Tiger! Today I want to talk about accountability or rather a lack thereof, specifically within the African American community. This always manifests through whether a famous figure is “successfully cancelled.” Because of a long history of systemic racism, exclusion, and limited representation, there is a, what I would call, a cultural instinct to celebrate black success. Whenever an African American rises, whether in entertainment, politics, or business, it often feels like a collective victory. That pride is understandable, and rooted in generations of struggle for visibility and equity

However, and this is a BIG, however, that same protective instinct can sometimes create tension when serious wrongdoing becomes known. There is often hesitation to criticize or “cancel” Black figures, particularly when their success is seen as rare or hard-won. Some fear that public accountability will reinforce negative stereotypes or provide ammunition for biased systems already eager to discredit Black achievement. But avoiding accountability comes with its own consequences.

Calling out harmful behavior does not erase accomplishment. A person’s success and their wrongdoing can coexist, and both deserve acknowledgement. Ignoring abuse, exploitation, or illegal actions, especially when they harm other members of the community, can perpetuate cycles of damage. Silence even when well-intentioned can protect individuals who cause harm rather than those who suffer from it.

Unfortunately, this dynamic is not limited to public figures. Within our own families, there is often pressure to protect relatives despite known harmful behavior. Loyalty can become a shield for misconduct. While the desire to preserve family unity is admirable, prioritizing that unity over accountability can enable long-term harm and silence of victims.

Accountability is not betrayal; it is a commitment to integrity, safety, and growth. By holding individuals accountable for their behavior and actions while still recognizing their achievements, we can uphold both pride and principles. Have a great weekend, Tigers!