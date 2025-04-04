A Forgotten Month: Recognizing International Black Women’s History Month

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Amie Yansane

Despite the cold weather, the first few months of a new year have always been exciting to me. Each month, especially February and March, is a celebration of the history, resilience, and scholarship of my ancestors. They mark the contributions of the amazing African Americans and women who came before me and advocated for my space in my present fields and my future careers.

It’s no surprise that Black and Women’s History Month are my favorite months, as they highlight my identity and how proud I should be of it. Although there are intersections of my identity as a Black woman present in both Black and Women’s History Month, there is a month that explicitly values this intersection of race and gender: International Black Women’s History Month in April.

International Black Women’s History Month is meant to recognize the contributions of Black women internationally throughout centuries of their history. It was first introduced by Sha Battle, an Atlanta native, in her hometown and recognized officially as a holiday by the Virginia State House and Senate. The month is meant to “support the achievements of Black and minority women, and to build understanding and awareness of the contributions of Black women to the world” (Essence, 2024).

On the official website for Black Women’s History Month, Battle notes the month’s goal for 2025, which is “Black Women: Continuing The Fight For Equity, Knowing Our Worth, Trusting Our GOD” (Battle, 2025). This year, Battle aims for Black women to prioritize justice within their community, as well as empowering other Black women and maintaining faith.

As we continue throughout April, we should recognize this month and advocate for Black women around us. Not only should it be a mission this month and the rest of this year to advocate, but also to empower so the community advocates for themselves to continue to contribute to society and influence incoming generations of Black women.

References

Battle, S. (2025). Black Women: Continuing the Fight for Equity, Knowing Our Worth, Trusting Our GOD. Black Women’s History Month. https://blackwomenshistorymonth.com/

Essence. (2024). April is International Black Women’s History Month. https://www.essence.com/news/april-international-black-womens-history-month/