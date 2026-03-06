56 Days: The Thriller I Thought I’d Sample, But Finished in One Night

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Ella Lowry

Recently I was hanging out with my best friend when she casually mentioned a new show called “56 Days” starring Dove Cameron (yes, Liv & Maddie queen herself) and Avan Jogia from Victorious. She suggested we watch one episode to see if I liked it.

One episode.

We stayed up until after 3 a.m. and finished the entire thing.

Yeah. It’s that good. So… What Is “56 Days” About?

Without spoiling everything, the show is a suspense-driven psychological drama built on secrets, shifting perspectives, and the slow unraveling of truth. Each episode peels back another layer, revealing new details that completely change what you thought you understood. Just when you feel confident you’ve figured it out, the show pulls the rug out from under you and says: Nope. Try again.

It’s the kind of storytelling that doesn’t just invite you to watch — it dares you to solve it. And trust me, you won’t.

Why It’s So Addictive

What makes this show dangerously bingeable is its pacing. Every episode ends with a reveal, a clue, or a twist that makes stopping feel physically impossible. You keep telling yourself, just one more, and suddenly it’s 3 a.m. and you’ve emotionally lived ten lives.

The writing deserves serious credit here. The suspense isn’t cheap shock value — it’s carefully planted tension. Small details early on suddenly become huge later. Lines of dialogue you barely noticed turn out to be major hints. It rewards attention, which makes it even more satisfying.

Characters That Pull You Closer

One of my favorite parts was the relationship between Lee and Karl. Their dynamic felt layered and real, not forced or overly dramatic. You could feel the emotional stakes every time they were on screen together.

And can we talk about Ciara falling for Oliver so fast? I’m still processing that. It was surprising, slightly chaotic, and honestly kind of fascinating to watch unfold. It added a whole new emotional dimension that I didn’t expect going in.

The Twists… and That Ending

I won’t pretend I saw the ending coming — because I absolutely didn’t. The finale delivers the kind of twist that makes you sit there staring at the screen like you need a minute to recover.

And honestly? Dan deserved his fate. He was responsible for Shane’s death and for Oliver’s mental spiral, so when everything caught up to him, it felt less like shock and more like justice finally arriving. It was intense, but it was satisfying storytelling.

The closing scenes, though, were my favorite. Seeing them happy, together, and with their son Shane gave the story emotional closure that balanced out all the chaos before it. After everything they endured, that peaceful ending felt earned.

Final Verdict

Is “56 Days” worth watching? Take it from someone who planned to sample one episode and accidentally pulled an all-nighter finishing it: it’s wildly addictive, emotionally gripping, and packed with twists that will keep your brain spinning long after the credits roll.

If you start it, clear your schedule. Because you’re probably not stopping.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (and also one ruined sleep schedule)