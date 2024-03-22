Iceland: Your Next Adventure Destination

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Most people agree that your 20s are for putting yourself out there, taking risks, making mistakes and living your life to the absolute fullest! Limited is the time you are young, resilient, free, and determined to make lasting memories. Life can get busy and demanding as we enter into adulthood.

Experiences in your 20s shape you into the person you want to become. Of course we should make time for building our future career and hunting for opportunities to get us there, but maintaining a balance of fun and working is crucial.

To be well-travelled and see the world is one of the many goals I’m trying to get a head start on. The thrill of being in a new place, adapting to their culture and embarking on adventures provides priceless memories that I want to value now. If you’re anything like me and want to find your next escapade, then read on for some inspiration.

Reykjavik, Iceland, is one of the most underrated and beautiful places in all of Europe — and it doesn’t get nearly the appreciation it deserves. The country claims many different types of natural wonders, as well as plenty of exhilarating activities to take part in.

Planning a trip can be overwhelming, especially if you aren’t well-versed in what the country has to offer, but with the right recommendations I promise the most magical time.

Here is my foolproof list to guarantee a memorable Icelandic trip!