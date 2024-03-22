Iceland: Your Next Adventure Destination

Most people agree that your 20s are for putting yourself out there, taking risks, making mistakes and living your life to the absolute fullest! Limited is the time you are young, resilient, free, and determined to make lasting memories. Life can get busy and demanding as we enter into adulthood.
Experiences in your 20s shape you into the person you want to become. Of course we should make time for building our future career and hunting for opportunities to get us there, but maintaining a balance of fun and working is crucial.
To be well-travelled and see the world is one of the many goals I’m trying to get a head start on. The thrill of being in a new place, adapting to their culture and embarking on adventures provides priceless memories that I want to value now. If you’re anything like me and want to find your next escapade, then read on for some inspiration.
Reykjavik, Iceland, is one of the most underrated and beautiful places in all of Europe — and it doesn’t get nearly the appreciation it deserves. The country claims many different types of natural wonders, as well as plenty of exhilarating activities to take part in.
Planning a trip can be overwhelming, especially if you aren’t well-versed in what the country has to offer, but with the right recommendations I promise the most magical time.
Here is my foolproof list to guarantee a memorable Icelandic trip!
- The Northern Lights
-
The Aurora Borealis is one of the greatest natural wonders of our world, captivating people with its beauty for centuries. They are more unpredictable than the weather, without any completely accurate way of predicting their presence; however, its appearance is common in Reykjavik. The green lights glow through the night sky like a ribbon, and the mere sight of them will leave you breathless.
- The Golden Circle (Southern Iceland)
-
The Golden Circle is one of the most popular tourist routes that loop from Reykjavik all the way to the southern uplands of Iceland and back.
The loop includes Thingvellir National Park (Þingvellir), which sits in a snowy valley caused by the separation of two tectonic plates, complete with rocky cliffs that you can walk through. It offers a full view of Iceland’s natural landscape that stretches out to the horizon.
The second stop takes you to the breathtaking Gullfoss Falls — a waterfall located in the canyon of the Hvítá River.
Finally, you will be brought to the Geysir Geothermal Area. This is a famous hot spring located in the geothermal area of Haukadalur Valley. You are guaranteed to experience the thrilling eruption of a geyser as the biggest one erupts every 10 minutes!
- Perlan Museum
-
If you’re looking for a fun indoor activity, then it’s definitely worth a visit to the Perlan Museum. It’s a one-of-a-kind nature exploratorium where visitors are able to explore rare Icelandic natural wonders through a series of exhibits and immersive presentations.
The Perlan Ice Caves are a must-see exhibit that features a massive glacier cave made up of 350 tons of snow. Remember to wear your jacket when venturing into this one, though, since the temperature sits at -15 degrees Celsius to ensure the preservation of the cave.
- Black Sand Beach
-
While there are a few black sand beaches in Iceland, the best one by far to visit is Reynisfjara Beach. The experience of walking along it is truly out of this world.
The sand, true to its name, is as black as charcoal but still shimmers like diamonds scattered all over. There are massive basalt columns as well as sea stacks that are isolated far out in the Atlantic Ocean.
As tempting as the crystal water looks, don’t be fooled — swimming at this beach is strictly prohibited due to the water’s dangerously powerful waves and strong undercurrents. Make sure not to stand too close to the tide because it’s very capable of pulling you into its freezing and savage waters.
- Snowmobile
-
If you are looking for a thrilling activity to take part in, I recommend renting snowmobiles for the day. Beginners are welcomed as they are under the supervision of skilled instructors who outfit you with all the necessary gear, head to toe, including a snowsuit, face mask, helmet, and goggles.
In Rangárþing Eystra, you will be taken up the mountains, where you will be shown to the machines. It’s a convoy ride upwards with plenty of opportunities for thrilling rides on your own.
- Walk through the glaciers
-
If you are looking for more Arctic adventures then you should be sure to pay a visit to The Sólheimajökull glacier. It’s the perfect spot for glacier walking tours, where you are allowed to go inside to explore the natural sculpture.
Due to its many crevasses, ridges and even some sinkholes, always make sure you have the correct gear and are very careful. The Sólheimajökull glacier is attached to the fourth largest glacier in all of Iceland!
- Hallgrímskirkja Cathedral
-
One of the most important monuments that’s located right in the center of Reykjavik is the Hallgrímskirkja Cathedral. It’s the tallest church in the whole country, with a very special shape. It was designed to look like melting lava and represents the natural identity of Iceland. This cathedral is even visible from every point in the city!
- Flysky VR experience
-
This is another indoor activity that takes you through a complete virtual reality experience of all of Iceland’s amazing natural landscapes and the wonders it has to offer. It flies you over volcanos, mountains, valleys and more, letting you get a closer look at everything the country has to offer.