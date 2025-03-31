The Depature Of The Weeknd: What’s In Store For The Final Tour

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

Few music artists command the cultural landscape of Toronto quite like The Weeknd. With his blend of haunting vocals, cinematic storytelling, and genre-bending sound, 35-year-old Abel Tesfaye (whose stage name is The Weeknd) has solidified himself as one of the most influential Canadian artists of his generation.

Now, as he prepares for his highly anticipated new tour and final album release under his stage name, fans are eager to see how he will bring this chapter of The Weeknd to a close.

The Cultural Significance of His Performances

Fans who have followed The Weeknd’s journey from the mysterious underground sound of his mixtape House of Balloons recognize that each phase of his career brings a shift in artistic direction.

His music often reflects the themes of love, lust, excess, and self-destruction. These are topics that resonate not only with young audiences but also with audiences of all ages since he began his career in 2009.

The real “House of Ballons” has even become something of a landmark in Toronto, located at 65 Spencer Ave., where The Weeknd lived during the earliest days of his music career.

His concerts have always been more than just performances; they are immersive storytelling experiences. Whether through the eerie, dreamlike aesthetics of his early tours or the dystopian, cinematic spectacle of the After Hours til Dawn tour, The Weeknd’s live shows transport audiences into the world of his imagination.

This final tour under his current stage name is expected to be his most ambitious yet, serving as a farewell to an era that has defined modern R&B and pop music.

What viewers can expect

The Weeknd has never been one to settle for a conventional live show. His concerts blur the line between music and cinema.

While details of his upcoming tour remain largely under wraps, fans can expect his signature visual storytelling, where every set design, costume, and lighting cue plays a role in a larger narrative.

The Hurry Up Tomorrow tour has 42 dates, with Toronto and Los Angeles being the only cities with four shows. For Toronto, the Weeknd is taking to the Rogers Centre on July 27 and 28 as well as August 7 and 8.

If his past work is any indication, audiences should prepare for something ambitious, bold, and deeply conceptual to mark the end of an era.

Fan reactions

For fans, this tour represents more than just an opportunity to hear their favourite songs live; it’s a chance to witness the end of a story that has been ongoing for over a decade.

This tour gives fans the experience of the emotions, themes, and artistry that have made him an icon. They get to say goodbye to the artist they once knew and welcome what is yet to come.

Fans took to social media to share their excitement and predictions. Check out a few here: