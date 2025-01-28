The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Some people have expressed that country music has gone sideways, which can sometimes be the case. But when I look at the rising country artists, I think we are heading back in the right direction.

Country music has become popular over the last few years due to the sudden interest in these new artists contributing to the elevation of country music today.

Country music is some of the best music, in my opinion. I listen to it every chance I get because it gives me the best feeling — being on the lake, in a boat, during the summertime with the people I love most. I never want to forget that feeling.

There are many rising women in country music today, such as Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, and Ella Langley. Each has had a song or two on the top charts in country music and each has shown the world of country music who does it best.

Lainey Wilson is one of the most talented singers in this generation of country music. She has five albums with her most popular album titled, Bell Bottom Country. Her stage presence is gold with her bell bottoms, hats of various colours and patterns, and her amazing voice all bringing an unforgettable performance for her fans.

Wilson rose to stardom in 2019 and has been to countless events and concerts of her own and other artists. Wilson performed at the Dallas Cowboys halftime show in 2024 and has also been a feature on the popular television series Yellowstone. She has grown as an artist and an influential figure to women and young girls all over the world.

One of the girls’ favourites right now is Megan Moroney. She has had a great start to her career by reaching the top charts with various songs on her albums titled “Lucky,” “Am I Okay,” and “Pistol Made Of Roses.”

Moroney shot to fame with her single “Tennessee Orange.” Her newest album, Am I Okay, has had an enormous reception. The album came out in July 2024 and appeared on the Billboard Top Country Albums at the number three spot.

This album has also sparked major popularity when it comes to the royal blue colour. This was a result of the album cover being royal blue, as well as her iconic royal blue dress. People have started calling the colour Megan Moroney blue.

Ella Langley has just struck popularity with her newest single “you look like you love me,” featuring Riley Green. This song soared the charts and brought fame to her life.

Langley and Green performed “you look like you love me” and “Don’t Mind If I Do” on Green’s Damn Country Music Tour that started at the beginning of 2024. With Langley opening up the show, Green’s tour helped launch her career.

Langley debuted her first single “Excuse The Mess” in 2023. Since then, she has had countless opportunities including performing at the Grand Ole Opry in 2023.

Her most recent projects were her albums Hungover released in August 2024 and still hungover which came out later that same year in November. These two albums, as well as her duets with Green, have been more than popular in the world of country music.

From top charts and appearances on hit television shows to influencing girls and women worldwide with their songs and voices, I think it’s safe to say that women in country music dominated this past year!