Why Xandria’s ‘Neverworld End’ is the Perfect Album for the Fall Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Wow! I can’t believe we’re almost midway through the fall semester. Other than pumpkin-spiced lattes, warm sweaters, or fresh-baked cinnamon rolls, I’m sure we’ve all been watching the leaves turn bright orange and red.

While walking through the woods, I often find myself listening to Neverworld’s End (2012), an album by the German power metal band Xandria.

The album, on its own, embodies the fall season, whether it be the spookiness of Halloween, the identity clashes that arise when trying to solve math problems for class, or the questions of whether I should change my major while sitting in a lecture.

The album opens nicely with the track “A Prophecy of Worlds to Fall”. The riffs, grand orchestral arrangements, and Manuela Kraller’s voice are chilling, yet imaginary— you’ll feel as if you’re walking through a whirlwind of madness and fury. The drums, played by Gerit Lamm, and the bass guitar, played by Nils Middlehauve, set the introduction for excitement.

Imagine you’re walking through Algonquin Park, trying to recall a formula, and suddenly… a bear appears in front of you. With crescendos and decrescendos, the song feels similar to walking steep hills and experiencing the ups and downs of life.

The next track, “Valentine”, is your ultimate best friend when you’re crying over your cheating ex-partner. Kraller’s vocals are piercing— you’ll feel as if she’s your confidante, standing up for yourself and constantly reminding your ex of how badly they treated you.

Then, there’s “Forevermore”, the song you need to hear when you feel like crying and shivering in the cold from all those bad memories. Kraller provides a sense of comfort in her vocals— singing softly and gently—almost reassuring you that you’re not alone.

The energy then amps up with the next tracks, “Euphoria, “Blood On My Hands”, and “Soulcrusher”. These songs perfectly emulate Spooky Season with symbolic representation— such as Kraller calling out “Serpent” before the guitar riffs (probably a reference to Adam and Eve), and utilizing dark aesthetics to describe a morbid setting.

While listening to “Soulcrusher”, you’ll feel as if you’re walking in a haunted house with doors slamming and floors creaking. It reminds me of the mazes in Halloween Haunt— with the creaks, screams, and roars bringing a sense of eeriness and emptiness.

“The Dream is Still Alive” is perhaps the turning point of the album. It’s the bridge between spooky and bright, or the torch that reminds you that hope exists amidst life’s darkest tunnels. The song ignites a sense of renewal— almost like the track you need to hear right after you think you flunked your midterm. Kraller’s singing is filled with reassurance— reminding you that you have come a long way to get to where you are.

The final tracks of the album feel as if you’re entering a world full of bright leaves and trees. Behind the stress of midterms and assignments, you are excited to enter a new world of happiness and freedom. You start to feel like a little red riding hood: exploring the forests and going to cabins. The folk tunes of the songs combined with the wind instruments create a distinct rhythm; even if you’re sitting, you’ll think you’re on your feet, dancing and waltzing with your bestie.

From the facets of university life, Xandria’s Neverworld End conveys the worlds of midterms, tests, and the beauty of the autumn season.

If you find yourself missing the fall once winter hits, you can grab your phone, scroll through some tracks, and thank Manuela Kraller and Xandria for making your autumn dreams come true.