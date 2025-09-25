Why ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ And ‘My Life with The Walter Boys’ Are Basically The Same Show

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.



*Spoiler alert: Spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty and My Life with The Walter Boys are included in this comparison piece!

Ever get déjà vu while binge-watching? The Summer I Turned Pretty and My Life With The Walter Boys might just be the exact same show, but in disguise. Both derived from book series, these on-screen summer hits happen to share terrifying similarities—and sudden twists—so much so that I can’t help but wonder if creators Jenny Han and Ali Novak collaborated on writing these scripts.

Two brothers, the girl next door, and a whole lot of drama! If you’ve ever found yourself yelling at your TV or laptop screen while watching The Summer I Turned Pretty because you can’t decide between Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah, chances are you’ll feel the same way about Alex and Cole in My Life With The Walter Boys.

With The Summer I Turned Pretty closing up with its season finale and Netflix’s My Life With the Walter Boys debuting its newest one, the parallels between the two are impossible to ignore. Both heroines, Belly and Jackie, find themselves torn between two very different brothers— the swoony love triangle young adults eat up for breakfast.

Conrad Fisher and Cole Walter are the brooding, mysterious older brothers: cold on the outside, yet secretly the ones who care the deepest. Meanwhile, Jeremiah Fisher and Alex Walter are the younger golden boys who are charming, kind, and the first to fall head over heels for the new girl. Naturally, fans have split into teams—#TeamBonrad, #TeamJellyfish, #TeamCole, and #TeamAlex—ready to defend their couples with TikToks and memes.

While the two shows take place in completely different worlds, both stories deliver the same dreamy escapism that keeps us glued to the screen. Cousins Beach, one of the primary settings in The Summer I Turned Pretty, glows with its golden sunrise, the sound of the waves, and the endless summer nostalgia. At the same time, My Life with The Walter Boys’s Silver Falls, Colorado, has wide-open ranch fields and rustic romance. Both of these backdrops create a romantic atmosphere that helps us escape from reality, making these shows so bingeable.

Are Jackie and Belly essentially the same person? In The Summer I Turned Pretty, Belly has a place in the Fisher family, even though they aren’t biologically related. As they’re both young teenagers who are unsure of what they want or who they want to be, they definitely share some similarities. Both of these main characters are torn between which brother they want and are undecided about who they truly desire. Beyond romance, both series hinge on complicated family bonds that both girls are involved with. Belly has always been a part of the Fisher orbit, while Jackie quickly becomes woven into the Walters’ lives. The romance in both shows is important, but the sense of belonging and tension make the love triangles hit even harder.

TikTok edits, Instagram reels, and endless fan debates keep both shows alive online. Watching edits of Jackie’s stolen glances with each Walter boy hits in the same way as videos of Belly’s messy back-and-forth with the Fisher brothers. Even Jeremiah’s infamous two-tier, dark chocolate raspberry coulis, mirror-glazed cake moment had fans weak in the knees on Instagram and Twitter.

Whether you’re Team Conrad, Team Alex, Team Jeremiah, or Team Cole, one thing’s clear: young adult romances haven’t lost their touch, and honestly, we’re not mad about it! They’re messy, romantic, nostalgic, and addictive, just like first love itself.



You can catch the finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty on Prime Video and My Life With The Walter Boys on Netflix to find these similarities for yourself!