Why The AGO Should Be Your Next Toronto Destination

Even though Toronto is so large, I sometimes find it difficult to discover places to spend a day off that don’t cost an arm and a leg.

For this reason, I adore the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO). With its frequently changing featured exhibitions, it feels like there’s always something new to discover there — and you can do it for free!

It’s an iconic part of our city, but I think it’s often overlooked, especially by students. Every time I go, I wonder why I don’t visit it more often.

It’s so cool to wander the floors and look at paintings and sculptures from centuries ago right in your own city. Immersing myself in this art and culture always leaves me feeling inspired. (It’s also extremely photogenic, in case your Instagram feed needs refreshing.)

Plus, the architecture itself is stunning. The spiral wooden staircases and the sunlit halls with their massive windows are a must-see.

The AGO offers free admission to Ontario residents under 25. Sign up here for an annual pass — it’s super quick and easy!

If you’re over 25 or not an Ontario resident, free admission is provided to everyone on the first Wednesday of each month (except July and August).

It’s become one of my favourite study spots in the city. I love grabbing a cappuccino and a spot in their cafe and getting lost in my work. The natural light and high ceilings (not to mention the beautiful art all around you) create such an inviting and productive environment.

And you already know that I can’t skip the gift shop whenever I’m there. I’m helplessly drawn to flipping through their art books and looking at all the art-themed trinkets.

You can’t miss some of their upcoming exhibitions, like Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirrored Room, starting April 5, or Recuerdo: Latin American Photography, opening on May 2. I know I’ll definitely be visiting both of these.

For fans of classic rock, the AGO is going to be holding an exciting exhibition of Paul McCartney’s photographs, documenting the Beatles’ rise to fame from 1963 to 1964. Paul McCartney, Photographs 1963–64: Eyes of the Storm opens in February 2026, so mark your calendars!

The AGO also focuses on showcasing Indigenous art and artists as part of its permanent collections, “as a key starting place for telling stories from contemporary perspectives,” according to the AGO, in reference to the McLean Centre for Indigenous + Canadian Art collection.

In addition to its many exhibitions, the AGO also hosts various events throughout the year, both free and paid, such as drawing socials, painting workshops, and conversations with artists and art historians.

Located on Dundas Street, near University Avenue, and only a five-minute walk from St. Patrick’s station, it’s super convenient to reach by TTC.

The AGO is open every day except Mondays. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the museum opens at 10:30 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m. The operating hours on Wednesdays and Fridays are from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., while Saturdays and Sundays are from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

I truly recommend taking advantage of places like the AGO. It’s a cultural institution that belongs to all of us, so make it your own and appreciate it.

Whether you’re searching for a spot for an outing with friends, a next date, or just a solo day, the AGO is your perfect destination. Explore the city, immerse yourself in art and culture, and do it all for free!