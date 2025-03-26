Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Molly Peach / Her Campus
Why Niagara Falls Is My Favourite Place

Do you have a place where you go often? A place where you feel comforted and almost at home? One that you keep coming back to? I do, and that place for me is Niagara Falls. 

Now that the semester is almost over and the weather is getting warmer, I plan to travel to the Falls again. 

I remember going to Niagara Falls solely for family vacations as a child. We once went to stay at the waterpark and once to explore the waterfall.

Every time we went, though, I felt that something inside of me was missing. I felt there was so much more to discover from the region. But, I didn’t have the chance to discover all of its activities until much later. 

Three years ago, I had to go to Niagara Falls simply because of my job. I was working as a residence counsellor. So, I had to supervise a group of teenagers, buy tickets for the GO bus, and travel to Niagara Falls with them. When I arrived there, I was shocked by the scenery. I remember being in the middle of downtown — away from the waterfall. 

The teenagers were old enough: Most were around 17 to 18. So, we decided to split up for two hours and reconvene through check-in. 

But while I was walking, I found the lack of people unsettling. So I began walking towards the Marriott hotel, which was right beside the falls. As I walked, I kept wondering if I was going the right way. I was excited but wondered what more I was missing from the city. 

Twenty minutes later, I found myself in a glass building full of shops and restaurants. I remember everything felt so surreal at that moment. I didn’t feel like I was working, but rather, I felt I was exploring something new. 

I had never discovered such beautiful see-through crystal buildings when I had previously been to Niagara. My stroll would soon allow me to come across so many places I didn’t know could be found here. 

As I continued to walk towards the falls, I was greeted with name-brand stores, which only seemed to exist in the region. The Hershey’s chocolate store, Hard Rock Cafe, Rainforest Cafe, and the Dole restaurant — I felt as if I was walking in a fantasy world, living a dream. 

I remember that day passing by so fast. When I finished my shift, I felt a sense of warmth. Niagara Falls brought me a sense of belongingness, familiarity, and hospitality that no place in the world could ever replicate. 

As the summer dragged on, I found myself continuously visiting the Falls. And each time I visited, I would discover something new.

One time, I walked all the way to the Niagara Falls outlet store, which was over an hour away from the GO station. I purchased my favourite boots there, which got me through the cold winter.

Another time, I stopped by the small local cafe downtown and was greeted by the owners there. They seemed to recognize me, although I last visited a few months ago. 

Then, I remember visiting one time and discovering the Skylon Tower. I looked through the binoculars and saw a miniature version of Toronto — peaking through the skylines. I also saw Buffalo waving at me from the other side of the border. 

Visiting Niagara Falls almost became my personal identity and hobby. I would mention this to everyone, to the people I work with, and to my fellow classmates as well. They would often ask me: “Why do you love that place so much? It’s dead.” 

To which I reply, “Niagara Falls gives me a sense of belonging. And oftentimes, in such an individualistic and results-oriented world, I need it.”

