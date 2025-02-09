Why ‘New Girl’ Is The Perfect Sitcom For University Students

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Warning: the following content contains spoilers.

University is a time of personal growth, new friendships, and lots of studying. But for many, it’s also a time of all-consuming uncertainty and risky decisions that feel life-defining. It’s important to be reminded that we have time to figure things out. For me, that comes in the form of quality television shows. Specifically, New Girl.

The show follows quirky school teacher, Jessica Day (Zooey Deschanel) in search of a new living situation after a bad breakup. She moves in with three single guys and ends up forming life-long bonds.

I would go so far as to say this is the ultimate sitcom for all university students and here are three reasons why:

Relatable characters New Girl has a cast of quirky characters with unique personalities that we can relate to and learn from —mainly, to be yourself despite the critics. Jess is a bubbly and exuberant teacher who’s often ridiculed for her offbeat personality but always rises above it. Cece is Jess’ cool-headed model best friend who is the toughest person in every room. Nick is grumpy and often unmotivated about life and relationships, but he’s also warmhearted. Winston is a former basketball pro and a cat-obsessed sweetheart. Schmidt is a high-maintenance, type-A control freak when it comes to cleaning and suits. And last, but certainly not least, Coach is energetic and competitive, but a softie at heart. View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Girl (@officialnewgirl) From left to right: Winston, Nick, Jess, Coach, Cece, Schmidt. Life advice One thing New Girl does perfectly is show that love isn’t always a linear path. Nick and Jess have a genuine connection despite their obvious differences in lifestyle. Still, they both learn to grow as individuals before finding their way back to each other. However, the relationships that stand out the most are the friendships. The bonds the roommates form over the years remind us that friendships can be as life-changing as romantic relationships. The show also demonstrates you can change careers multiple times and still end up where you need to be and that it’s okay to live with roommates in your 30s because everyone is finding their way. Nick goes from being a law-school dropout to a bartender to fulfilling his dream of being an author. Cece eventually runs her own model agency. Winston is a former basketball player who bounces between jobs before eventually becoming a cop. The point is that there is always time, and despite self-doubt and setbacks, it’s okay to try different things until you find something you’re passionate about. Absurdity and emotional depth The show’s quick wits, deadpan humour, and unfiltered immaturity from adults are exactly what makes it so funny. It embraces eccentric personalities and dynamics and those extremes are amplified when it goes from complete ridiculousness one minute, to heartfelt discussions the next. Winston’s inability to pull a prank at an appropriate level (always too big or too small) can become a beautiful moment of friendship. Nick’s comedic struggles with healthy relationships and self-care often lend themselves to a lesson on motivation and self-love. And the result? Viewers are left with lasting impressions of both.

If there’s one thing to take away from the show, it’s that as long as you have people to love, everything works out in the end. Life can feel like an uphill battle at times, sitcoms like New Girl offer a fun way to gain some perspective or just lay back and relax.