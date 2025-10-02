Why is Netflix’s ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ so popular?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m sure by now we’ve all watched Netflix’s K-pop Demon Hunters (maybe even a few times), and if you haven’t, you’ve definitely heard the songs on your social media feeds!

I will start by saying that I loved the movie and have been constantly listening to the soundtrack since my first watch—and I’m sure I’m not alone.

Netflix is considering the film to be their own Frozen, due to its undeniable rapid success since its release. The film has become Netflix’s most popular movie, selling out in over a thousand theatres in multiple countries during its weekend theatrical release, and its songs consistently top the Billboard Hot 100.

So what makes viewers love this movie, and how did it gain significant traction?

The film follows three main girls, Rumi, Zoey and Mira, together known as HUNTR/X. Each girl comes with her own unique story and relatable personality, allowing viewers to feel a connection to each of them. All of them face their own struggle to accept their true selves due to their upbringings, which is something many viewers can relate to.

The way they help each other overcome these worries is heartwarming for viewers, as highlighted in the film’s final song, “What It Sounds Like.”

Zoey is my all-time favourite. She is the “Maknae” or the youngest, the lyricist, and the main rapper of the group. She was raised in Burbank, California, which is a significant aspect of the way she views herself and her connection to her two cultures and identities.

She explains in the song “Golden”, singing, “I lived two lives, tried to play both sides / But I couldn’t find my own place.” Hearing these lyrics, I really resonated with her statement. As the daughter of Algerian immigrants, born and raised in Canada, I relate to a lot of the struggles she sings about.

Speaking of “Golden”, the song is now the longest-running number one K-pop song on Spotify, and it’s even beating real-life girl groups. The song’s lyrics are very uplifting and hopeful, which is one reason it really caught the attention of viewers and listeners.

The rest of the soundtrack is similarly topping charts, having recently placed number one on the Billboard Hot 200. Even plenty of non-K-pop listeners find themselves bouncing or singing along to all the different tunes.

During the film, the experience of the songs is enhanced by the visuals. The fighting that accompanied the song “How It’s Done” and the change in lighting that accompanied “What It Sounds Like” all contributed to the portrayal of emotion in the songs.

The animation of K-pop Demon Hunters is amazing, with even critics on Rotten Tomatoes praising it as “animated with infectious energy and vibrant colours.”

The animators also experimented creatively with emotion and expression— such as the hilarious introductory eating scene or the recurring scene where popcorn comes out of the character’s eyes.

The film, in its entirety, makes interesting artistic choices and is extremely visually appealing with its use of vibrant colours and effects. Making the film’s animation an absolute pleasure to watch, it works impressively well with the music and plot.

K-pop Demon Hunters is a fresh new movie whose immense success has begun rumours of a sequel! Toronto’s own Maggie Kang, the co-director of the movie, even said that the team is “all excited for the possibility of more stories.” I think I, along with the rest of the world, couldn’t agree more.