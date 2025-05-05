Why I Love Malta: From A (Half) Maltese Girl

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As exam season wraps up, I find myself saying goodbye to the bustling cityscape and back into the quiet suburbs of my hometown, trading finals season for suntans and sweatpants for two-piece bikinis.

Although I will miss the urban atmosphere, there’s something tranquil about returning back to your roots.

But our roots stretch far beyond our hometowns. They tangle into the lives of our parents and grandparents, reaching a cultural origin at its very peak. Now, there’s a diverse range of cultures here in Canada, with everyone deserving a space to uphold their own.

I’m reminded of my roots every time I step into my basement and see my Mom’s unfinished painting of the Azure Window in Malta, an archipelago in Europe’s Mediterranean.

Although it collapsed in 2017, this natural arch was a staple of Gozo, one of Malta’s three islands. It brought back both tourists and locals alike, uniting everyone in its natural beauty.

It was one of the things I loved about Malta, which only furthered my shock when I learned that some of my friends had never even heard of the country itself.

And personally, I think it’s time to put this island on the map.

WHAT I LOVE ABOUT MALTA

One thing that never fails to astound me about Maltese culture is the origin of its language.

The Maltese language blends Arabic and Latin origins, creating a distinct dialect.

Jessica Olbrich, a writer for Babbel, dates Arabic influence on the Maltese language back 1,000 years, to which it was then overthrown by Italian rule. Later on, British imperialists inserted themselves into Maltese culture, normalizing the practice of speaking English as well.

Yes, Maltese culture is the byproduct of various empires laying their claim on the land. Still, the people have made it into a distinctly unique language that I now have the pleasure of hearing every day from my grandmother.

Although I can’t understand it, I love hearing it. It’s a testament to how communication is integral to our identity and how culture can exist outside a native homeland.

Furthermore, the architecture in Malta is a historical triumph, with some of its buildings dating back thousands of years.

Not only was Gozo home to the Azure Window, but it is also home to one of the world’s oldest temples, known as Ġgantija.

Ġgantija can be dated back as far as 3600 BC, making it older than the Pyramids of Giza. Although considered ancient, it’s still standing today, and you can even go and see it for yourself!

The city of Gozo is also home to various grand-scale churches, with the Cathedral of the Assumption being one I visited last summer.

The church is situated inside the Citadel, a former castle now a historical landmark, defined by its maze-like layout and cultural significance.

Original photo by Celeste Ursino

Churches play an important role in Maltese architecture, with its largest church, Mosta, known for its “miracle” of a lifetime.

During WWII, German forces dropped a bomb on the church during prayer, which, surprisingly, didn’t detonate. It was seen as a miracle, and the bomb is still on display at the church to this day.

Maltese architecture is more than a culmination of Mediterranean style. It’s historically rich and representative of Maltese courage during times of distress.

When walking through the streets of Gozo — the place my grandparents once called home — I felt that history.

But there was also a sense of pride — to be given the chance to experience a culture so rich, and to have the pleasure of coming from it.

WHY CULTURE MATTERS

It’s important to recognize that while Maltese is only 50% of my ethnic identity, it’s a 50% I’m very proud of.

Most of my childhood was spent in Italian culture. From food to learning the language and history (even though I forgot most of what I learned in Italian school), I felt very confident about what it means to be Italian.

But I always felt that slight disconnect with Malta. I never knew what was “distinct” about Maltese culture until I experienced it myself with wiser eyes.

I can now better recognize what my Maltese identity means to me and how I can keep it alive in my day-to-day life. It’s a privilege to be able to celebrate both of my cultural backgrounds, and it reminds me why we must recognize and appreciate each other’s differences.

We live in unprecedented times, where cultural identity is under threat due to racist nationalism. Conformity is what dampens the beauty of humanity, built on our ability to have a variety of distinct identities. Forcing everyone to be the same, to share the same religious beliefs, and uphold the same cultural practices is dangerous — and quite frankly, impossible.

Humans are transgressive creatures who have this divine gift to find meaning in the meaningless, creating hundreds of cultures that, at their core, celebrate our humanity. It baffles me why some people would ever think to demonize such.

I hope that for a country that claims to be a mosaic, we put our money where our mouth is, and take active steps towards rectifying the cultural genocide Canada has put Indigenous communities through, as well as openly denouncing and defunding the Israeli government’s genocide against Palestine.

Although I’m very proud of my ethnicity, my nationality is Canadian, and I want to live in a country that both embraces diversity and actively contributes to a tomorrow where no life is lost over their culture.

Culture is integral to our identity, and this special part of our identity will span generations.