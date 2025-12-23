Why Gen Z Loves Messy Reality TV, Even When It Stresses Us Out

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When the Dancing With the Stars finale aired on Nov. 25, Gen Z tuned in as if the results would affect our GPAs.

Group chats went into overdrive, TikTok creators made thinkpieces in real time, and everyone was suddenly deeply invested in a show they had forgotten about until the new season dropped.

I’ve always said that the hold reality TV has on our generation needs to be studied. From love triangles to meltdowns, these shows have become a comfort watch for so many of us. It’s quite the conundrum when you think about it. We crave peace, but we unwind with chaos…why is that so?

I think, at the core of it all, is our need to escape the pressures of life. Between classes, exams, jobs and whatever personal crisis we’re going through, most of us are constantly overwhelmed.

Reality TV serves as a much-needed distraction from it all. Yes, the drama is messy, but it’s not our drama. Also, the predictability of it all is somewhat soothing despite most of it being a trainwreck.

We know Love Island will have a messy recoupling. We know Perfect Match will bring in an ex at the worst possible time. We know Too Hot to Handle will punish contestants for simply kissing. The stakes feel high on screen, but in reality, they’re quite low. That’s what makes them so entertaining.

There’s also a parasocial element to it. We know most of these shows are, to some extent, scripted, yet we still get attached. We start rooting for our favourite individuals and defending them against any naysayers. We get personally offended when they’re voted off, while simultaneously counting down the days until the person we don’t like gets sent home. Not to mention the unifying factor. Whether it’s memes, TikTok edits, or recap videos, there’s always some sort of discourse around reality TV. Even if a show is upsetting or unhinged, it’s still enjoyable to dissect and laugh about it with your friends or just random people online.

Ultimately, I think reality TV taps into a deeper craving we all have for a sense of structure. No matter how crazy things get, there are always clear story arcs, and the formats of most of these shows rarely change.

The world today can feel so heavy and draining, with constant threats to our rights, safety and economy. There’s so much uncertainty around us, and we’re all just trying to carve out a place for ourselves to exist without any stress.

That’s why sometimes the most therapeutic thing we can do is curl up on our couch with some snacks and watch strangers make terrible decisions. With everything that’s going on, a little bit of unserious fun is exactly what we all need.