Why Don’t We Make Our Clothes Anymore?

We are the first people to be completely disconnected from who makes our clothing and where it comes from, and it might have a bigger impact on you than you think.

For centuries, the average person was responsible for making and caring for their clothing. In the early 20th century, however, everything changed. Garments were now being pre-made in standardized sizes, making them ready-to-wear for the consumer purchasing them off the rack.

In the 21st century, our wardrobes and shopping habits have been entirely shaped by this shift. It’s rare to find someone who knows how to sew, let alone someone who hand-makes all their clothing. Buying mass-produced clothing has become the norm, for better or for worse.

How Close Are We With Our Closets?

I asked a group of 159 primarily Gen Z women about their relationship with their clothes — 56% of them admit that they have never made their own clothing, but a large majority say they would be open to doing so someday.

So, how did we end up here? Many factors make ready-to-wear fashion so appealing. It’s quick, easy, and (with the rise of fast fashion) cheap. It’s understandable that we’ve willingly given up the knowledge and control of making our own clothing for convenience. Yet, not everyone is willing to accept it.

Seventy-eight per cent of the people I surveyed are interested in learning how to make their own clothes, and 44% already do. When asked why those who don’t make their own clothes choose not to, the overwhelming majority said something along the lines of “I don’t know how.” It makes you wonder if maybe it isn’t that we’ve given up on making our clothes but that we’ve forgotten how and why.

Why You Should Make Your Own Clothes

Your clothes will fit you better Have you ever struggled to find a pair of jeans that fit both your hips and your waist? If yes, you’re a victim of mass production. Clothing today isn’t cut to fit individuals’ bodies, so garments, more often than not, don’t fit quite right. By making clothing to your exact measurements, you ensure a perfect fit every time. Your wardrobe will become more unique If you make clothes yourself, no one else can have the same pieces. It also helps you to create a personal style because if you commit to making it, you probably truly like the piece. You’ll care more about the things you wear When you see how long it takes and how much effort actually goes into making a single piece, it will become much more valuable. Consequently, you’ll be willing to take extra measures to maintain it and likely will have greater pleasure and satisfaction wearing it. You’ll gain new hobbies and skills There are a variety of different crafts you can learn to make clothing and textiles, including sewing, crocheting, knitting, weaving, and more. Look up free YouTube tutorials or classes offered near you to get started! You might save the planet along the way If you’re going to put in the time to make your clothing, you undoubtedly will end up making fewer pieces. You’ll also contribute less to overconsumption and have control over the fabric composition of all your garments. Consuming only the clothing we need is the path to a more sustainable fashion future.

Making your own clothing can be intimidating at first because there are a lot of tools and skills involved. I promise that, with time, practice, and plenty of video tutorials, you are more than capable of building the wardrobe of your dreams. All that’s left for you to do is to start creating!