Why Cuba Should Be Your Next Travel Destination

My family and I travelled to two different spots in Cuba: Havana and Varadero. They were both great places, and the scenery was beautiful!

I’m from Canada, so I was very fortunate to be able to experience the hot weather since we travelled in the middle of February. Cuba is one of the world’s most beautiful and unique places, and I had an amazing time visiting.

Original photo by Piper Speers

Many people, when visiting a country like Cuba, visit the resorts. Yes, we did that, too. However, we wanted to see the sights Havana had to offer.

Havana is an old city in Cuba known for its vintage cars, beautiful architecture, and historical monuments.

Not only is Havana a stunning city, but the people there are also extraordinarily kind. We had moments where we were walking in the middle of the street, and locals came up to us and gave us restaurant recommendations, names of bars we should check out, and places that could let us experience the city.

Original photo by Piper Speers

In Havana, we stayed in a hotel right in the heart of the city. There was a rooftop view, and you could see some of the city’s many sights, like the vintage cars they now use as taxis, the old architecture of Havana, and the beautiful sunset at the end of the night.

I loved this hotel because you definitely got the vibes of the city. Everywhere you walk, you can hear Cuban music, which I love.

When my family travels, we like to experience the place’s culture. Throughout our trip, we made sure to appreciate that because those living in Cuba face many complex political, economic, and historical challenges.

Original photo by Piper Speers

While in Havana, we went to many local restaurants. I got the food I usually don’t reach for because I wanted to experience something new.

I ordered lobster pasta, and it was delicious! My siblings are younger than me, so instead, they settled on options that weren’t so “adventurous.”

One of the restaurants we went to was one suggested to us by Cuban locals. It had the best vibe because we ate food on the rooftop while a band played incredible music. Our waiter was also very charismatic and made the experience even better.

Original photo by Piper Speers

After visiting Havana, we made our way to our resort in Varadero. We rode a bus to the resort because it was pretty far. On the bus ride, I saw more of the Island, including animals, schools, and other cities surrounding Havana.

Once we arrived, we placed our bags in our rooms and went straight to the beach. One thing about Cuba is that the beaches are spectacular! Between the palm trees, sand, water, and sunset, it was a beautiful sight to see.

The resort also had a pool, which I went to a little bit, but only because it couldn’t be compared to the beach steps away.

Original photo by Piper Speers

On this trip, we partook in many different activities. In Havana, we went on a bus tour where we discovered terrific parts of the city that we couldn’t have seen otherwise. At the resort, we rode a paddle boat out on the water. It was so clear that we could see the stunning sea life, such as fish and turtles.

At the end of every night, they had a show for the guests staying in the resort. Each night, the music and performance varied, so it was nice to see different genres and ways of performing.

Yes, you should travel to Cuba for all of the reasons listed above, but you should also go because the people of Cuba need the money and resources Canadians can bring when we travel there.

The United States has placed sanctions on Cuba for over 60 years, so they can’t get most of the resources they need, such as food. So, the country relies on tourism.

At our resort, we saw some of the employees wanted Nutella, so we brought some with us and gave them it at the end of our stay.

Travelling can be the most rewarding thing a person can do. When you travel to Cuba, you’re not only having a great time yourself but also helping boost the Cuban economy. Aside from vacationing, you can also choose to provide people with supplies and resources they need.