Why Boy Bands Are Making A Comeback

When I think of boy bands, my mind instantly takes me to choreographed music videos and all-white matching outfits. The focus was never really on the boy’s ability to sing but rather their charm and charisma. Boy bands have always been composed of attractive, young men who tend to capture the hearts of millions.

Ever fangirled over bands like One Direction or 5 Seconds of Summer? Back then, their appeal wasn’t just about the music; it was about the perfectly crafted image that came with it. With synchronized dance moves, catchy lyrics and larger-than-life posters, they were pretty hard to resist.

But was that it? Was their fame and popularity just a passing trend, destined to fade over time?

For a time, it certainly seemed that way. As musical preferences evolve and new genres arise, the idea of a relevant “boy band” is not commonly heard of.

Yet, despite the change in trends, musical groups have found a way to adapt to the new modern landscape. The evolution of the classic “boy band” may not be recognizable in today’s music scene; however, they are actually making a comeback in ways you might not have expected.

Think about it. Current male musical groups still consist mainly of young artists who often gain a large fan base in the media.

Although boy bands today might not wear coordinated outfits or have their face printed on merch, they are still primarily in the spotlight.

Now, their appeal extends far beyond polished dance breaks and catchy hooks, but rather revolves around emotion, originality, and authenticity.

So, if you still can’t seem to shake the idea of NSYNC being the ultimate blueprint for what a boy band should look like, here are three of my favourite new male musical groups!

Inhaler Inhaler is an alternative rock band formed in Dublin. Consisting of 4 members, the band is known for their energetic live performances and unique indie rock sound. With powerful lyrics and engaging melodies, Inhaler continues to establish its voice in the alternative music landscape today. Check out my personal favourite! Wallows Wallows is an L.A.-based indie rock trio that is best known for its authentic dynamics and relatable lyrics. Beginning as a group of childhood friends, the band totally encapsulates the feelings of growing up and navigating through life as a young adult. Check out my personal favourite! Royal Otis Royal Otis is an Australian indie pop duo, formed in 2019. Although some may argue that a duo doesn’t qualify as a band, I beg to differ. The two create an extremely dynamic sound, composed of guitar-driven riffs and highly addictive lyrics. Check out my personal favourite!

Whether it is your first time hearing about these bands or you are familiar with a few of their hits, one thing is clear. These musical artists bring a new sense of depth to the somewhat outdated concept of a classic boy band.

By blending authentic storytelling and personal creativity, these musical groups are able to connect with fans on an entirely different level. Moving past the surface appeal that defined the boy bands of the past, today’s bands are able to connect with their audiences on an emotional level.

Don’t get me wrong, though; some things will never change. Just as my mom once had a Backstreet Boys poster on her bedroom wall, I have a giant Wallows poster on mine!