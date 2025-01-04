Why Being Delusional *Lowkey* Works

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve been anywhere on social media recently, you’ve probably seen the word delusional being tossed around left and right. Not going to lie; I’m pretty sure I fall under this category.

I’ve always been an ambitious individual, and even though I don’t have the most clear vision of what I want for my future, I have strong ideas and tough expectations for what I’m sure of. Often being told off or laughed at by people for being unrealistic or aiming “too high,” I never let go of my “delusional” ideas.

I guess I define being delusional as believing in your goals or wants even if you have no idea how to get there. The way I see it is that disbelief is often rooted in not knowing how to accomplish something, but setting unrealistic expectations is always the starting point. I know for some people, setting unrealistic expectations can be a one-way route to failure, often fixated on perfection and placing an unmanageable amount of pressure on oneself. Yet I think you don’t have to be firm with your expectations, but still aim high.

I love to embrace the unrealistic. I love truly envisioning my dream life, no matter how far or difficult it is. Because why settle? Why accept the status quo and stay within the “safe boundaries?”

I often become unmotivated and upset when I try to be realistic and frustrated at the position in my life that I’m in. Exaggerating my goals and constantly visualizing my dream world feels like I’m breaking free from the constraints of self-doubt and putting myself in a mental space that encourages success.

Someone will always have something to say, so I encourage you to spend time and surround yourself with people who raise your expectations of yourself in every aspect of life. My friends ground me, but support my delusions even if they don’t fully see the vision. Because why do you just have to expect the ordinary or average out of yourself?

Being “delusional” doesn’t mean ignoring reality; it means bending it just enough to see yourself as a more capable individual. This exaggerated belief often translates into action, and action is what leads to results. You’re more likely to work harder, be more open to trying new things and expect the most out of yourself.

Instead of focusing on what’s “realistic,” focus on what aligns with your potential. Make your actions align with the vision of yourself that’s on that list, even if it feels a little ambitious. When you do, you’re likely to find that being “delusional” is one of the most empowering things you can do for yourself and that maybe, just maybe, it’s not as unrealistic as it seems. Because, as it turns out, the line between “delusional” and “achievable” might just be all in your head.