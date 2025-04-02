Where Did The Easter Bunny Come From?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Easter traditions have been around for centuries. For Christians, it’s the celebration of Christ’s resurrection. For others, Easter is about one very elusive creature and its brightly coloured eggs.

The Easter Bunny is often seen as a symbol of joy and hope. The fluffy white rabbit is continuously recognized as a creature that spreads cheer and chocolate, winning the hearts of children across the world. Although its origins are unclear or culturally undefined, this animal has evolved throughout history.

The Bunny’s Tale in Pagan Mythology

The origins of the Easter Bunny can be traced back to pagan traditions, according to the BBC. Before Easter was about chocolate bunnies and colourful baskets, people would celebrate the shift in seasons when the earth grew warmer and plants began to flourish. Rebirth, fertility, and rejuvenation were major themes of the spring festivals.

According to the writings of Anglo-Saxon scholar Bede, the goddess of spring, Ēostere, showed up to the celebrations alongside a furry companion who was said to bring forth life and renewal. If this theory is right, then this mysterious bunny is thousands of years old, and the Christian symbol was actually adopted from Pagan religions. However, other than Bede’s reports, there are no clear ties between Ēostere and Easter.

The Osterhase in North America

Thousands of years later, this mysterious rabbit arrived in Pennsylvania in the 1700s along with German immigrants who shared their traditions of a mysterious egg-laying hare. They called this extraordinary creature “Osterhase” or “Oschter Haws,” according to the History Channel.

As part of a ritual, the hare is said to bring colourful eggs to the baskets of well-behaved children. Before long, the whimsical tradition swept across America, ultimately leading to the Easter Bunny we know today.

The Rabbit in the Moon

While there is certainly some evidence that links the bunny to German traditions, the mystery may have even deeper roots. According to the Museum of Chinese in America, in Chinese mythology, the white rabbit is said to be a symbol of longevity. It even has ties to the moon.

Although separate from the Western figure of the Easter Bunny, ancient Chinese mythology describes a white rabbit who showed exceptional selflessness to the Jade Emperor. In return, the emperor sent the rabbit to the moon to become the immortal Jade Rabbit. The rabbit is a faithful companion of the moon goddess. Together, they reside on the moon, diligently grinding herbs in a mortar and pestle to make medicinal elixirs. This version is separate from the Western figure of the Easter bunny, although they share similar themes of rebirth and renewal.

The Bunny We Know Today

While the origins of the elusive Easter Bunny can be traced to different roots throughout history, it can never be pinned down with complete certainty. What started as a mythical creature symbolizing fertility and rebirth turned into a whimsical spirit of fun egg hunts and family bonding.

Easter traditions today include attending church services for Holy Week and Lent for those who observe it as a Christian celebration.

For some, the season marks a time of fun. When people dress in colourful clothing and students visit home for the weekend. When they’re not eating chocolate and dyeing eggs, they’re participating in egg hunts. Easter traditions today greatly differ from Christian to secular, but many embrace it as a time of joy, family and hope.