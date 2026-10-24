What to Wear When It’s Freezing in the Morning & Warm by 2 P.M.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something about fall that makes you want to romanticize everything. The leaves are turning shades of burnt orange, deep red, and golden yellow, iced coffee is somehow always on the menu, and a walk to class feels straight out of a Pinterest board.

It’s also the time of year when getting dressed becomes a little more complicated.

It’s the season of oversized leather jackets, flannels, chunky knits, knee-high boots, and iced coffees that we refuse to give up just because summer is over. As much as we love fall fashion, the weather can make getting dressed a little complicated.

You leave at 8 a.m., freezing in your favourite leather jacket, only to find yourself sweating by two in the afternoon and stuffing half your outfit into your bag.

The good news is that dressing for unpredictable fall weather doesn’t mean giving up on cute outfits. Think oversized sweaters paired with mini shorts, knee-high boots with bare legs, and lightweight layers that you can take off when the sun finally decides to show up.

Whether you’re heading to class, grabbing coffee with friends, or spending the day running around the city, these five fall staples will help you look put together without wearing a heavy puffer jacket before winter actually arrives.

Who said shorts have to stay in your summer wardrobe?

One of the easiest ways to transition into fall is by pairing a lace or silk mini short with an oversized chunky knit sweater. This combination gives you that cozy fall feeling without committing to a full outfit of jeans and layers.

Try black tailored shoes with a cream sweater, sheer tights if it’s extra chilly, and a pair of knee-high moto boots.

If the afternoon ends up being warmer than expected, you can skip the tights and let the boots carry the look. Add a shoulder bag and simple gold jewellery, and you have an outfit that looks intentional.

Some outfits are popular for a reason, and the leather jacket and denim combo is one of them. It works for classes, shopping trips, and pretty much anything else on your calendar! Start with straight-leg jeans and a fitted white long-sleeve, then throw on an oversized leather jacket for an effortless, off-duty model look.

When mornings are especially cold, wear a thin knit underneath or add a scarf. The key is choosing layers that won’t make you uncomfortable during the day. Finish with sneakers, a loafer, or ankle boots and a pair of sunglasses for those unexpectedly sunny afternoons.

If you want an outfit that looks like you have your life together, even when you’re running late, a trench coat is the answer. Throw a classic beige trench over a fitted top and straight-leg jeans, then finish with a loafer or a ballet flat.

Add a leather shoulder bag and dark sunglasses to achieve that chic-girl look that works just as well for class as it does for a day in the city. On colder mornings, layer a thin sweater underneath, then leave the coat open when the afternoon warms up.

If you’ve been looking for a way to make your everyday jeans feel a little more interesting, consider this your sign to invest in a rugby shirt.

With their oversized fit, bold stripes and sporty, collegiate feel, they’re an easy way to bring a little personality into your fall wardrobe. They also happen to be perfect for those unpredictable days when a T-shirt feels too light but a chunky sweater feels like too much.

For an effortless everyday outfit, pair a striped rugby shirt with relaxed straight-leg jeans, a leather belt, and a chunky dad sneaker. If you want to lean into the preppy aesthetic, try wearing one with a mini skirt, crew socks, and loafers. You can even layer a rugby shirt over a fitted long-sleeve top on colder mornings, then shed the extra layer when the afternoon warms up.

Look for classic color combinations like navy and white, burgundy and cream, or forest green and blue for that lived-in, vintage feel.

If you’ve been noticing funnel-neck jackets everywhere, you’re not alone. With their high, structured collars and slightly oversized silhouettes, they’re the kind of outerwear that makes even the simplest outfit look styled.

Think a chocolate-brown funnel-neck jacket with an everyday pair of jeans, a fitted white tee, and a dad sneaker.

The best part is that funnel-neck jackets work well for those unpredictable fall mornings. The high collar offers extra coverage when it’s cold, while the lighter construction of many styles makes them easier to wear once the afternoon warms up.

For a more fashion-forward outfit, try one with tailored mini shorts, sheer tights, and knee-high boots, or keep things simple with black trousers and loafers. Stick to shades like chocolate brown, black, khaki, and burgundy for a look that is just right for the season.

Fall fashion is all about finding the balance between looking effortlessly put together and dressing for unpredictable weather. With these five staples, you can build outfits that feel cozy, stylish, and versatile enough to take you from chilly morning lectures to sunny afternoon coffee runs.

After all, the best fall outfits are the ones that make you feel just as good as you look.