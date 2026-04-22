What To Know Before Tuning Into the Women’s March Madness Final

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

March Madness is back, and while the men’s bracket still dominates headlines, the women’s tournament has once again proven it can deliver just as much drama and entertainment – if not more.

The 2026 NCAA Division 1 Women’s Basketball Tournament tipped off March 18 with 68 teams, and the early rounds have already shaken up brackets across the world. A handful of lower-seeded teams have pulled off some unexpected upsets, knocking out higher-ranked programs and reminding everyone why March is the most unpredictable basketball tournament. These early eliminations have opened the door for new contenders while putting pressure on the powerhouse teams to stay sharp.

So far, the powerhouse programs have lived up to expectations. The defending 2024 champions, the South Carolina Gamecocks and the 2025 champions, the UCONN Huskies, have both handled their opening matchups with ease, looking every bit like title contenders again. After falling short last year, the UCLA Bruins have re-entered the spotlight as a serious threat, with star center Lauren Betts leading the team to two convincing wins. Meanwhile, teams like the Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers and the TCU Horned Frogs are quietly building momentum of their own; all capable of deep tournament runs, even if they’re sometimes overshadowed by the star power of the traditional contenders.

Beyond the on-court action, the tournament’s growth remains a major storyline. Women’s college basketball has surged in popularity in recent years, with record-breaking viewership and attendance. The 2024 championship game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Gamecocks drew roughly 18.7 million viewers, outpacing the men’s final and marking a major shift in audience engagement. That momentum has only continued: the 2025 championship averaged around 8.5 million viewers, while the tournament as a whole saw game average viewership jump to about 1.2 million, an 89% increase from 2022. Early indicators in 2026 suggest the trend isn’t slowing, with strong first-round ratings and a noticeable spike in social media buzz around dominant performances and emerging stars.

This rise didn’t happen overnight. Expanded TV coverage, better promotion and the influence of high-profile players have all contributed to the women’s game becoming a must-watch event. Now, fans are just as invested in filling out women’s brackets and following storylines as they are on the men’s side.

With the Final Four approaching, the tournament is only getting more intense. Favourites are holding steady for now, but if the first rounds are any indication, more surprises are sure to come. That unpredictability, combined with the sport’s growing visibility, is exactly what’s turning the women’s tournament into one of the biggest stories of March.