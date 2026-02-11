What Niagara Falls Means To Me

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I remember staring at a picture of three-year-old me. I was sitting in the middle, smiling at the camera, and I realized that the backdrop behind me was a photograph of my favourite place: Niagara Falls.

My interest in Niagara Falls dates back to my early childhood, from visits to amusement parks and to the waterfalls alone. I have no idea why I loved the place so much; it just felt like peace to me.

Many would say I am a big-city type of girl. After all, I was born in Beijing and raised in Toronto. But as I grew older, I realized that big cities were not for me. I cannot describe why this may have been the case.

Perhaps it’s because I don’t agree with the social norms or hierarchies that often exist in big cities. Perhaps I feel that the lifestyle in bigger cities is overrated.

Many people, like my family, convince me to stay in big cities because of job opportunities. However, I noticed that those jobs mainly exist in the corporate sector. For example, five of the largest banks in the country are headquartered in Toronto. Throughout my studies, I’ve sought internships and positions in the corporate sector. But regardless of which office position I’ve obtained, I’ve grown to either dislike it or conclude that the position in itself isn’t the best fit for me.

Moreover, I realized that some people stay in big cities just to climb the corporate ladder. However, I asked myself: Is climbing up the ladder really a priority?

I’m not even aiming for a corporate job. Over the years of schooling, I realized that what mattered to me was agency and creativity.

Then I realized that the place that best suits me is one where I don’t feel judged, but instead feel a sense of belonging.

I’ve travelled to so many places in the past. Guelph, St. Catharine’s, Waterloo. None of them struck me the same – perhaps because they are all university-centred towns. But after a few trips, I soon realized that I had a fascination with Niagara Falls. Whenever I go there, I feel as if a part of me is alive, crawling out from what I suppressed in Toronto.

When I arrive in Niagara, I feel as if my creative juices are alive. I can see myself living in the city, grocery shopping, and working the jobs I want. I can also see myself owning a business, in the core of downtown Niagara Falls, talking to people who cross my path.

Then, I can see myself stop and admire the gushing waterfall. The world-class wonder. The place where everyone calls the ‘tourist’ trap, but in reality, the food is cheaper than the food in downtown Toronto.

When I’m in Niagara, I forget about stress and assignments. My mind is cleared, and I feel much more motivated to move forward.

I feel as if Niagara Falls was the place where I was always meant to be.

And this is reflected in my career choices, too. Even though I’m a retail management student, I ideally just want a job where I can teach children and be creative. Knowing my career goals, I soon realized that my interest in Niagara Falls is more than just a place; it marks who I am as a person.