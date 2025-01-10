The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we all enter our winter arc, it only makes sense to do it in style — look good, feel good. With the new season underway, here are a few trends along with some timeless pieces that will help you stay cute and cozy this winter:

KNEE-HIGH BOOTS

There’s just something about the click-and-clack sound of knee-high boots that makes you walk with your head just a little higher.

They’re sexy, they’re rich, they’re a classic. If you want to feel like you’re on your way to your New York City office working for some high-end fashion magazine and you’re late, but that’s okay because you’re the CEO, then do yourself a favour and indulge in a nice pair of knee-high boots.

CARDIGANS

A cardigan on top of a white t-shirt is a perfect formula used time and time again. When you have “nothing to wear,” the cardigan is something you can always rely on.

Button the top one, the middle ones, or all of them — it’s nothing if not versatile. Style it with some baggy jeans and your choice of sambas, and suddenly, it looks like you have your life together.

BROWN LEATHER JACKETS

I personally love when you can thrift one of these because, along with the satisfaction that comes with saying, “Yes, yes, I did thrift this absolutely amazing jacket,” you also find a jacket that has more character and charm to it!

These brown leather jackets effortlessly pair with almost any outfit, whether dressed up or down.

WATCHES

I was recently gifted a dainty gold watch, and I haven’t been the same since. Not only does it give me a superiority complex for answering “What time is it?” by checking my watch rather than my phone, but it is also just such a timeless, classic touch to your everyday jewelry.

Add a stack of bracelets, get your nails done, and then you’ll really feel like you have your life together.

It doesn’t even have to be expensive! Here’s a link to one for $30 on Amazon!

SCARVES, SCARVES, SCARVES

From chic skinny scarves to chunky knits and bold colour-blocked designs, scarves are the ultimate accessory to complete your outfit.

Not to mention the countless ways to style them — just head to TikTok for endless tutorials on how to wrap your new, stylish scarf and keep your precious neck cozy.

Heal some of that seasonal depression with a little retail therapy. Happy styling and shopping!