4 Unique New Year’s Resolutions That Are Actually Achievable

Every time the new year rolls around, it seems like everyone around me already has their whole year planned out except for me. I try New Year’s resolutions every year, but none of them stick.

Plus, I’m tired of the same old “go to the gym every week” and “stop procrastinating my assignments” (which is seemingly never going to happen — old dogs and new tricks and all that, I guess).

That’s why, in 2024, I decided to test out some resolutions that seemed to me to be doable and not unrealistically optimistic, along with a plan on how to keep them.

Luckily for me, they worked! All of these habits I’ve implemented have become part of my regular routine and, honestly, my life feels improved because of them.

And now I’m here to share my resolution tips with you and help start your 2025 off on the right foot!

1. Develop a Daily Reset

I know firsthand how hard it can be to keep your space clean and organized, especially when you’re a student and work begins piling up. Time feels like a luxury, and motivation can get seriously hard to come by.

That’s why I love the daily reset method! I find it helps keep my space routinely neat, and I’m not left drowning in dust bunnies with towering piles of stuff by the end of the week.

Set a timer for a certain amount of time (you decide — I usually go for 15-30 minutes) and just clean whatever is in your sight and that you gravitate towards doing.

Fold clothes, organize your desk, vacuum, wash dishes — whatever you feel like doing, do it nonstop for your set amount of time daily. You’ll feel the messes evaporate and stay that way.

Once you get into the habit of clearing away the clutter before it turns into a full mess, you’ll find it impossible not to do it. The key is to do it daily, even if it’s just for five minutes.

2. DIY Your Sweet Treats

I love having some sugary snacks around the house, and if you’re anything like me, you know that nothing’s better than a sweet treat after a delicious meal!

But grocery prices nowadays are no joke, and these treats can get expensive! Plus, I like knowing what’s in my food, and I like to avoid heavily processed foods as much as I can.

That’s why I absolutely love baking! You just have a different relationship with the food you’re enjoying when you orchestrate every step.

Trust me — it tastes like a completely different cookie when you’ve cracked the eggs, taste-tested the chocolate chips, and got flour on your hands instead of just buying it from the store. Once you see the way your home will smell after baking your latest treat, you’ll want to do this all the time!

Baking isn’t as daunting as it might look — I find it so therapeutic and much less hectic than cooking.

There are so many quick and easy recipes out there that I love. If you’re new to baking, try out this beginner-friendly and delicious classic recipe for chocolate chip cookies. Or, check out this list of 25 easy baking recipes to test out.

My suggestion would be to set aside an hour or two a week and try out a new recipe you’ve been craving. It’s both a stimulating hobby and a very rewarding way to unwind!

Nothing feels better than eating something delicious that you made with your own two hands. Happy baking!

3. Decorate Your Space

Look — maybe this one doesn’t really count as a resolution, but hear me out!

Putting a bit of love and personal flair into your space can go a long way! You’ll feel more confident and comfortable in a space that reflects who you are.

The best part is that there is absolutely no set budget. Whether you want to buy decorations, thrift home decor, print out posters, or tear pages out of an old book and stick them to your walls, it’s completely up to you!

I find that being in a space I love and am proud of completely changes my attitude. When my home screams me, then it’s somewhere I know I can be my best self and produce my best work.

Every aspect of it is a labour of pure love, and basking in the effort I put into it makes me want to put all that effort into other things, too. Your space is an extension of yourself!

No matter what your aesthetic is, curating your space to be something that brings you joy is a simple way to immediately boost your mood every day and help bring out the best version of you.

4. Digitally Declutter

Is it just me who finds I have more junk on my phone and laptop than in my entire home?

Technology has made our lives so much easier but it also causes such unnecessary digital clutter to the point where it can quickly get overwhelming.

From emails and photos to old texts and downloads you haven’t accessed in years, digital clutter is everywhere and often invisible. You often don’t realize how quickly it piles up until you try to find a photo in your camera roll and find yourself scrolling through tens of thousands of photos.

That’s exactly why I was determined to clear up my digital archives. I realized I wasn’t getting the best use out of my tech when it was so backed up with things I completely forgot I had on it.

When you find yourself mindlessly scrolling on Instagram or TikTok (hey, no judgment — we all do it), instead go to your camera roll, scroll to a random spot, and just start deleting old photos you don’t see yourself returning to.

Or, scroll through your emails and delete any that you don’t need. And while you’re at it, cancel any subscriptions you don’t need — save yourself time, energy, and money.

Delete old texts, clear out your downloads, keep only things you can see yourself using in the future, and remove any bookmarks you don’t use. It will completely revitalize the way you use your tech.

Don’t think that you need to do this all at once! I do this in short, random bursts whenever I’m bored and want to feel productive without using too much energy.

I guarantee you’ll find that this will lift a weight off your shoulders that you didn’t even know you had. Do yourself a favour: empty your digital storage and make your tech more comfortable for you!

Going Into 2025…

All of these resolutions that I tried out genuinely made my 2024 more enjoyable and less stressful. I liked them a lot more than the same old resolutions I tell myself I’ll stick to every year and never actually do. These gave me a much better feeling of accomplishment!

To me, new year’s resolutions aren’t things that are supposed to make other people think that you have your life perfectly put together. They’re about genuine self-betterment and finding happiness in your daily life, no matter what stage of your life you’re in.

All I want for all of you reading this is for you to be able to look into your reflection and see someone you’re proud of. Whatever that may look like for you, I hope that whatever resolutions you try out, if any, make you prouder of yourself with each passing day.