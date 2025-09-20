Toronto Metropolitan University Hosts “Performative Male” Contest 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On September 11, around twenty-five matcha-sipping, Labubu-wearing contestants gathered in Toronto Metropolitan University’s (TMU) Kerr Quad, all competing for the title of “Most Performative Male”… and it wasn’t without an audience.

Dozens of students congregated near the building’s north-east corner to watch the competition unfold, and some were even lucky enough to catch free menstrual products being thrown into the crowd.

This satirical showdown offered more than laughs; it shone a light on the type of male student everyone knows too well.

The “performative male” archetype rose in popularity over social media this year as a critique of men who adopt a socially desirable persona, often to attract women. Their goal is to appear “less threatening” through fashion and outward expression.

Markers of this trend include thrifted clothing, tote bags, wire or over-the-ear headphones, and an affinity for indie music; traits often coded as more feminine.

With curated interests and surface-level feminist beliefs, the “performative male” represents image rather than authenticity. Now, contests have become a staple of lighthearted fun for many campuses across Canada and the United States.

The event, organized by Arzo Aslami, head of TMU’s Fashion and Film group, drew crowds from other universities and colleges after a TikTok promoting it went viral.

“We saw [the online contests] and thought TMU could really use the community. And today, just seeing everyone come here—whether you’re a TMU student or not—I just loved it,” Aslami said.

Aslami noted that while the performative male events are meant to be funny, they also highlight gendered issues that primarily affect women.

“It’s kind of self-contradictory that men are the ones bringing awareness to these women’s issues like period cramps, women’s rights, and women not being paid more,” she added. “Now we’re getting these conversations started, which is what I think is so important about these performative males out here.”

The event brought this irony to life, blending satire with performance in a humorous display.

Participation boiled down to a few basics: contestants strutted down a makeshift runway formed by the circle of student attendees, introduced themselves, and then showed off their best ‘performative male’ traits.

Interpretations spanned everything from reciting lines from feminist literature to answering audience questions, such as naming the Tampon brand names or when women gained the right to vote in Canada. Participants also showered the crowd with flowers and period products, while occasionally breaking into an impromptu song or dance.

As the afternoon went on, the Quad echoed with laughter, ironic monologues, and overearnest declarations of feminist solidarity.

For many, the trend’s stylistic aspect was more than just a competition of who could outdo the other; it’s a lifestyle.

“Most of the stuff that is deemed as performative male fashion is stuff that I already own or is a style that I already wear,” fourth-place winner Nathan Agustin laughed, referring to his outfit. “Performative male fashion just goes to show that certain barriers to styles and aesthetics are a lot more fluid than people first assume,” he said.

“[Men] are dressing in a way that tends to skew less masculine, so in some aspects it’s just a process in which these sorts of ways of expression are being exposed to an audience that would otherwise not indulge with them,” Augustin added.

As tensions ran high, everyone was pursuing glory… and the most coveted first-place prize: a Balzac’s gift card.

Judged entirely by the audience, the top four finalists battled it out amid the crowd’s cheers and applause, with student Jordan Terry ultimately claiming the crown.

He used his victory speech to spotlight Dr. Roz’s Healing Place, a women’s shelter run by his aunt.

“I just came out to do it for the plot, but then I got really invested in it,” Terry said about TMU’s contest. “Honestly, I just used [the speech] as a shameless plug.”

He further explained the mission of Dr. Roz’s Healing Place, stating, “We prioritize taking care of women who find themselves victim to domestic violence and abuse, women who find their children in situations of domestic violence and abuse, find themselves in food or home insecurity. We find resources and practices to help and better prepare [people suffering] for the road ahead.”

Whether it’s for fun or function, the performative male trend shows no signs of dying down. So, if you’re a trendy male, make sure to grab your matcha and tote bag before heading to the next performative male competition in your area.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1(800) 799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org