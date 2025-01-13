TMU Campus Security In The Spotlight: Do Students Really Feel Safe?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

Unlike most universities, Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) is in an open space in the heart of downtown Toronto. Some students even refer to Toronto’s downtown as TMU’s campus, which is exciting until concerns for safety and security come into play.

The Toronto Police Service’s Major Crime Indicator, a crime tracker for Toronto, classifies the TMU area (Downtown Yonge-East) as having a relatively high crime rate in comparison to other divisions in the city. Given the school’s location, the effectiveness of the TMU’s security system plays a massive role in ensuring a smoother learning experience for all students and faculty.

TMU offers various safety initiatives to ensure a secure environment for all students. Some of these resources include the Safe Walk program and the TMU Safe app — which provides alerts in case of any safety concerns around campus.

But, despite all these resources, recent student feedback shared with Her Campus has exemplified mixed opinions about TMU’s safety and security system.

“It’s nice to have these resources, but it’s hard to see myself using them,” said Sarah Shahrour, a commuter student from North York.

“Especially with the safe walk program, even if I feel unsafe, I don’t think I want to use it because it can draw a lot of unnecessary attention, which is not needed,” she said. “I’d rather just risk it.”

In order to access buildings on campus, TMU uses what’s known as a One Card. Prior to entering a building, students, staff, and faculty must scan their One Cards against a reader for the doors to unlock.

“We have One Card, but it’s still really easy to get into some of these buildings even if you don’t have card access. Some of the campus buildings like the Student Campus Center (SCC) don’t even require a card to access,” said Sharour.

“This is what makes me feel a little unsafe. I’m constantly thinking about my safety due to the kind of people and situations I may encounter,” she added.

Nolene Thomas, another commuter travelling from the GTA, said she no longer feels safe on campus after the sun sets.

“I don’t feel safe on campus once the sun sets after 4:30 p.m. I always try to leave, especially since my commute is really long.”

For Thomas, safety concerns impact the way she schedules her courses. She says she usually goes to late classes only if attendance is mandatory.

“I just don’t think it’s worth the time to come all the way here, especially since I don’t want to risk my safety. It would be great to come since I pay for tuition, but why risk my safety?” she said.

No matter the campus, security and safety are often the spotlight of campus discussions. As concerns for TMU student safety continue to be expressed, the need for voices to be heard and meaningful action to occur grows more urgent than ever.

Having a downtown campus comes with vibrant opportunities, but every student also deserves to feel safe and secure at the same time.