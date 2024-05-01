Tips For Having a Productive (But Still Fun) Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

If you aren’t taking courses this summer — or at least not a full-course load — you may still want to make your summer productive but also enjoyable! Here are five tips for you!

Find a summer job

As a student, you’re most likely faced with a lot of expenses. You may have student loans to pay back, commuter or accommodation expenses, and anything in between and beyond. With this in mind, taking up either a full-time or part-time job can ease some of those expenses. Some jobs include summer camp positions, retail positions, or even at your post-secondary institution. If you’re a student at Toronto Metropolitan University, consider looking into Career Boost jobs for the summer term to get the opportunity to work in fields that belong to your area of study! This will not only allow you to take care of your expenses as a student but also allow you to allocate some money for other summer activities or for next semester!

Take up a new hobby or revisit an old one

As a university student, you most likely have more months off than you did in high school. Personally, I am taking one course in the summer semester, but other than that, I have nearly four months off without the stress of a full course load. This gives you plenty of time to set aside time and do the things you enjoy or have always wanted to do. If you enjoy art, enrol yourself in an art class or set some time aside to watch YouTube videos to learn whichever medium you prefer — this applies to all hobbies! I’ve always enjoyed singing but haven’t had the time this past year to put in much time practicing. I even stopped attending vocal lessons midway through high school because I couldn’t find enough time. That being said, I plan to revisit this hobby of mine and strengthen my vocal skills this summer.

develop a fitness plan

One thing you may have noticed during the school year is that you have fallen behind or are not as consistent with a fitness routine. The summer is a perfect time to start bringing this to life! Whether this consists of morning walks, yoga, going to the gym, or dancing, it’s all up to you! Find a specific time of the day to take part in a fitness activity of your choice and keep it consistent.

spend time with your friends and family outdoors

Take advantage of the beautiful summer weather we get so little of in Toronto! Remember, we Canadians have had it rough this year — some days in March gave us hope for an early spring, but that was quickly shattered with unpredicted snowfalls. That being said, enjoy the nice weather during the summer when it lasts! Go on hikes and road trips, visit beaches, or go to the park and have a picnic! It will be a great way to spend time with your loved ones as well.

Allocate time for school prep