TIFF 2025: ‘Poetic License’ brings the Charm, Wit and Heart to Toronto audiences

Although coming-of-age films are commonly enjoyed by young adults, they aren’t the only demographic that can appreciate the themes this genre explores. In recent years, films such as The Fabelmans and Aftersun have graced our screens. From struggling with grief to repairing parent-child relationships, these films aren’t limited to those nearing adulthood.

Maude Apatow’s Poetic License is no exception to this rule. The film explores an unconventional trio, made up of two college seniors and a mother struggling to forge her own path, all searching for a sense of direction during a new phase in their lives.

Poetic License marks Maude Apatow’s directorial debut. Written by Raffi Donatich, the film stars Leslie Mann, Cooper Hoffman, Andrew Barth Feldman, Nico Parker, Maisy Stella and Cliff ‘Method Man’ Smith. Earlier this month, Poetic License had its global premiere at the 50th annual Toronto International Film Festival.

For Ari (Hoffman) and Sam (Feldman), their final year in college presents many challenges. The road after graduation seems unknown, and the threat of adulthood is on the horizon. Meanwhile, their new poetry class auditor, Liz (Mann), has recently moved to town with her husband, James (Smith), and their daughter, Dora (Parker). Feeling isolated from her family, Liz gives in to the attention the two boys throw her way. As the unconventional group begins seeing each other outside of class, their new dynamic tests the bounds of Ari and Sam’s friendship and causes Liz to question what she is lacking in her own life.

Poetic License is full of charm and quick quips. Set against the picturesque backdrop of a college campus during early fall, the film’s feel-good qualities begin right from the start.

Mann, Hoffman and Feldman make a terrific trio, convincingly portraying a complicated dose of companionship. Although their age-gap friendship is likely considered to be unorthodox, all three individuals are able to learn something about themselves from one another.

Liz no longer knows where she belongs or how to define her own identity. With her only daughter heading to college next fall, Liz has to face the fact that Dora can’t be the only person in her life with whom she shares her free time. Liz is also searching for purpose in her new town, especially since her husband is constantly busy with his own work.

Ari and Sam met when they shared a dorm during freshman year. Although their personalities are completely different from each other, they seem to mesh perfectly. However, Sam’s girlfriend, Grace (Stella), is not in Ari’s good graces, causing tension between the pair. To make matters worse, their feelings towards Liz begin to grow, and with that comes jealousy.

Both Hoffman and Feldman have irresistible charisma. Hoffman’s character carries himself with confidence and presents himself with leadership qualities. On the flip side, Feldman’s character is quieter– but that doesn’t mean he won’t speak up for himself when necessary. Although their characters are vastly different from one another, both actors deliver energetic, witty performances.

The challenges this trio undergoes accurately portray the realities of navigating friendships through the young adult years. As people get older, they inevitably change. Ari and Sam serve as a great reminder that without personal growth, no one can work towards the right future for themselves. It’s how people respond and adapt to change that allows friendships to grow with time.

Another relationship to highlight is that between Liz and Dora. Just like friendships, mother-daughter relationships change with time. Liz isn’t ready to let go of Dora, whereas Dora needs to grow and connect with people her own age.

This film makes it easy to empathize with both individuals because neither side of the situation is easy to navigate. Mann is as dynamic as ever– delivering a performance that is raw and full of heart– and it’s her lovely chemistry with Parker that allows audiences to feel their love for one another pour through the screen.

Throughout the film, there is no shortage of laughs and warmhearted moments. Apatow’s debut is sharp and sure to become a modern coming-of-age favourite!