‘On Swift Horses’: An unravelling tale of secrets, deceit & self-discovery

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

On the surface, On Swift Horses may simply appear to explore the guilty pleasures of gambling, scandals, and sex. In fairness, this is partially true, with the two lead characters partaking in risky endeavours and scandalous behaviour. However, this story paints a much larger picture, one that delves into a journey of self-growth and exploration — during a period in time when individuals weren’t free to stray from the cookie-cutter life they believed they had to live.

Based on Shannon Pufahl’s novel On Swift Horses, screenwriter Bryce Kass and director Daniel Minahan bring this hopelessly romantic story to life on the big screen. Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Jacob Elordi, Will Poulter, Diego Calva, and Sasha Calle, this largely talented cast delivers impressive performances that elevate the storytelling in this film.

On Swift Horses had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Sept. 7, 2024.

Muriel (Edgar-Jones) knows two things: there is a life she is supposed to live and a life she longs to live. The question is whether these two ideas are entangled with one another. Her boyfriend, Lee (Poulter), longs to get married and build a life together in California, but when his brother Julius (Elordi) returns home from the Korean War and complicates matters, Muriel must quickly decide if her aspirations align with Lee’s.

As the couple works towards their future, Julius begins a new job in Las Vegas, quickly developing a close relationship with his co-worker. However, both Muriel and Julius begin to explore a life outside of their current reality, one filled with mystery, lies, and deceit.

On Swift Horses is both heartbreaking and beautiful. Watching Muriel and Julius grow into the next chapter of their lives is admirable, as both break through barriers and expectations that are imposed on society. This story is told gently and carefully, taking time to truly explore the roots of their personalities and desires.

Though, at times, the plot progression may come at a crawling pace, it draws out the emotions in these actors’ performances and allows the audience to understand why these characters are making the choices we see on screen. On the other hand, they are bound to hurt people they love, causing disruption and pain to several lives. While the grief isn’t caused intentionally or maliciously, it’s unavoidable in Muriel and Julius’ journey to discover what matters most for their futures.

Edgar-Jones and Elordi deliver exceptional performances that prove their ability to explore darker subjects and a range of emotional states. Their acting is deep, intentional, and vulnerable; even when their characters are saying very little, their expressions and mannerisms speak for themselves. Muriel and Julius prove to viewers that they understand each other on a deeper level, even though their characters are not aware of this; they know when to give in to their impulses and when best to deny them.

Poulter, Calva, and Calle’s performances don’t go unnoticed, with their characters helping audience members perceive the dangerous repercussions of Muriel and Julius’ actions, providing a greater understanding of how entangled this story becomes. Though once beautifully hopeful, they perfectly portray characters who are up against a battle of devastation and uproar. Overall, the chemistry between the cast is both present and necessary to understand the chain of events that occur throughout.

On Swift Horses asks viewers to decipher the difference between lust and love and answer the question of when to hold on to someone or let them go.