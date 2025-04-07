These Trends Are About To Be Everywhere (According to Pinterest)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Okay, so you’ve definitely heard of Pinterest, but have you heard of Pinterest Predicts?

If you haven’t, don’t sweat it! I’ll give you the rundown, and by the end of this article, you’ll know how to make the most out of what you’ve learned.

Pinterest Predicts is the company’s annual trend forecast, where they use consumer insights and predictive analytics to spot emerging trends. They do so in a fun and creative way (because how else would Pinterest do it?).

I found some of the coolest stuff and compiled them here so you don’t have to! Be ahead of the curve and find out what will be big this year.

Rococo Revival Frou Frou is so back with the Rococo Revival, and I’m so here for it. It coincides so well with the coquette trend, but it takes it one step further. I’m all about embracing our feminine side to the fullest extent, and this trend is just that. It’s all about frills, lace, bows, and ruffles — think princess, whether you’re rocking a swan purse, a frilly dress, or both. This light and playful aesthetic brings elegance into a new light. Its pastel colours feel perfect for spring and summer, especially with its use of organic motifs of flowers and leaves. This style also lets us dive deep into our creativity by curving natural forms with intricate and asymmetrical ornamentation. You’re bound to romanticize every moment with these clothes Cherry Red Cherry Coded had to be in this article because it embodies femininity but is almost on the opposite end. While Rococo brings out the playful side, Cherry Coded can bring out your sultry side. It represents sipping wine, seduction, and knowing your power. From burgundy sheer tights to crimson mascara, this trend will accentuate whichever feature you want, destined to turn heads. Babydoll But if sultry isn’t your vibe, then it’s time to play dress-up and get Dolled Up! Think of living out your childhood doll’s dream by embracing her dream aesthetic with a Miffy fanny pack and beaded headband. Essentially, it’s your old dollhouse but in wearable form. This aesthetic is all about whimsy by leaning into playful colours with the palette of an early 2000s dollhouse. It’s giving Bratz, Polly Pocket, and Barbiecore energy all wrapped into one. Castlecore With Castlecore, think Gothic princess. There’s no doubt you’ll be feeling majestic with this trend in knee-high buckled boots and an ominous shoulder bag. Have you ever had an interest in drawing inspiration from medieval times? This is your moment. As Pinterest said, “It’s a comeback of the highest order.” Here’s your chance to feel like you belong in a castle. Sea Witchery Last but certainly not least, we have the Sea Witchery aesthetic. Think mermaid but sexier — it’s where ethereal meets enchanting, expressed with flowing dresses and sea urchin-inspired purses. It’s the kind of look that pulls others in, like a siren’s call. It feels dangerously mystical with an alluring, slightly dark edge. The colour scheme is reminiscent of bioluminescence, drawing others in with a mythical glow. Its colour palette mirrors the ocean’s depths with rich emeralds, midnight blues, and silver undertones.

What I love so much about each of these trends is that they all speak to the beauty in connecting to our inherent femininity, whether it be the softer, sweeter side or the dark and seductive. Trends like these are a testament to just how powerful fashion is as a form of self-expression if you let it.