The Women Of ‘Sex And The City’: Their Influence On Generations Of Women, Young & Old

Who knew a hit comedy-drama series from the late 1990s would still be as relevant today as it was then?

The television series Sex and the City came out in 1998 and continued until 2004, when the last episode of the six-season series aired.

The show stars four women named Carrie Bradshaw, Samantha Jones, Charlotte York, and Miranda Hobbes, who are best friends in their 30s, still figuring out life, love, and friendships.

The key theme of the series is dating, as the lead character, Carrie, is a sex columnist who writes about dating in New York City.

Women, young and old, are infatuated with the four characters. There are many reasons why people still love the show as much as they did when it first aired, and here is why.

Sex and the City is a show that will forever be engraved in fans’ hearts. Many women watch this show and realize that it’s okay not to have your life figured out at 20 years old. These four iconic women teach us that we can still be figuring it out and expect things to change as life continues.

You’re never too late to accomplish anything in life, and this show helped many understand that. Sex and the City explores everything a woman’s friendship thrives on, and the realness of each episode is what has kept it alive for this long. I couldn’t help but wonder… You should give Sex and the City a watch, if you haven’t!