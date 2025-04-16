The Women Of ‘Sex And The City’: Their Influence On Generations Of Women, Young & Old

Who knew a hit comedy-drama series from the late 1990s would still be as relevant today as it was then?
The television series Sex and the City came out in 1998 and continued until 2004, when the last episode of the six-season series aired.
The show stars four women named Carrie Bradshaw, Samantha Jones, Charlotte York, and Miranda Hobbes, who are best friends in their 30s, still figuring out life, love, and friendships.
The key theme of the series is dating, as the lead character, Carrie, is a sex columnist who writes about dating in New York City.
Women, young and old, are infatuated with the four characters. There are many reasons why people still love the show as much as they did when it first aired, and here is why.
- The Uniqueness of Each Woman
The four women of Sex and the City couldn’t be more different from one another. Carrie is a journalist, fashion icon, and shopaholic who spends more money on shoes and Vogue than food. Charlotte is an art dealer who sports a traditional, classy style and is searching for her happily ever after. Samantha is a public relations pro known for her sex-oriented attitude; she is never afraid to say what she truly means. Lastly, Miranda is a fiery, career-driven lawyer.
Each character is different in a way, which is why viewers adore their friendship and vibes so much. Every fan of the show has the chance to personally relate to a character because they all have different values, outlooks on life, and lifestyles, yet share one common value: friendship.
- Friendship
Within the series, Carrie says, “It’s hard to find people who will love you no matter what.” Carrie, Charlotte, Samantha, and Miranda face their hardships as friends throughout the series.
When Carrie returned to Big and their relationship ended, her friends were there. When Charlotte was going through a divorce, her friends were there. When Samantha found out she had cancer, her friends were there. When Miranda found out she was pregnant with Brady, her friends were there.
The show goes through some rough and real situations and the importance of having your girls there by your side. It makes all the difference.
- Love and Relationships
-
Throughout the entire series, the show focuses on each one of the characters’ intimate relationships. The (big)gest is Carrie’s relationship with Mr. Big, a businessman and a gentleman, but she also believes he is emotionally unavailable and narcissistic.
This puts Carrie at a disadvantage because she can never truly understand how Mr. Big’s head works, yet she loves him deeply.
Many women found this insightful because the relationship was raw and real. Throughout the series, they always find a way back to each other, no matter the circumstance.
Carrie’s friends grow upset because he treats her horribly, but she still goes back to him. And that’s usually how the story goes when your friend has a toxic ex; they can never leave.
- The Voice of Strong Women Regarding Sexuality
-
The language used throughout the show is something you don’t often hear. The four women have opinions on life, love, and everything in between and articulate their feelings in each episode.
The show explores sexuality quite often. The talk about a woman’s sexuality was not often a televised topic in the late ’90s.
The women talk about sex-related escapades, desires, monogamy, challenges, and experiences. Socially unacceptable themes regarding sex were also explored in the show.
The true queen of this conversation and fan favourite moments is Samantha. She is known for her quick, witty, and sexual opinions. She is never afraid to speak out on her true feelings regarding men and her sexual desires.
- Fashion
-
The bold and fun style that Carrie had still gives me life. Her outfits were so fun (while sometimes a little questionable), making the show stand out even more than it already did. Manolo Blahnik was a brand of shoes that was a popular addition to Carrie’s closet.
Each of the four had a different style that matched their personality, which was shown quite amazingly in each episode. Carrie’s shoes, Charlotte’s pearls, Miranda’s power suits, and Samantha’s statement accessories were to beat. There was a contrast between the outfits, whether it be relaxing at home, going out with the girls, or running errands in the city, which fit the vibe to a tee.
Sex and the City is a show that will forever be engraved in fans’ hearts. Many women watch this show and realize that it’s okay not to have your life figured out at 20 years old. These four iconic women teach us that we can still be figuring it out and expect things to change as life continues.
You’re never too late to accomplish anything in life, and this show helped many understand that. Sex and the City explores everything a woman’s friendship thrives on, and the realness of each episode is what has kept it alive for this long. I couldn’t help but wonder… You should give Sex and the City a watch, if you haven’t!