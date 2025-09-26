The Ultimate Toronto To-Do List to Romanticize the Fall Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I think we can all agree that fall is one of the most gorgeous seasons, but boy, does it come at you fast! The beginning of a new school year means the return of assignments and readings piling up before you’ve even planned out any of your fall fits.

So, to really maximize your fall experience this year, I’ve got a list of some of my personal favourite things to do in autumn to embrace the changing weather and your peak autumn self (without breaking the bank!).

From super low-effort exercises to day trips, here are some things to do to fully immerse yourself in the fall season before the dreaded Canadian winter creeps up on us yet again.

Make a Fall Vibes Playlist Has fall even started if you haven’t curated the perfect fall playlist yet? There’s nothing I love more than syncing my music to the season, and I’ve got to say that fall’s got the coolest vibes and probably my favourite song choices. Don’t know where to start? Currently, I can’t get enough of “Sedated” by Hozier, “Campus” by Vampire Weekend, and “Spooky” by Dusty Springfield (an all-time fall classic). If you’re into the oldies, the intoxicating jazzy vibes of “Black Magic Woman” by Fleetwood Mac and “Parisienne Walkways” by Gary Moore make me want to start casting spells— just in time for spooky season— and are guaranteed to get you into the fall mood before the songs are over. And if you like something a little heavier, no spooky season is complete for me without “Vampires Will Never Hurt You” by My Chemical Romance (and the entire Bullets album, TBH). Visit Riverdale Farm’s Halloween Boo Barn Located in Cabbagetown, Riverdale Farm is a working farm close to downtown Toronto (a short distance from Castle Frank subway station). It features a variety of farm animals, gardens, ponds, and wooded scenery that you wouldn’t expect to find in the heart of Toronto! On Oct. 25 and Oct. 26, from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm, you can visit their Halloween-themed barn and classic pumpkin patch— the perfect place for some time outdoors and a photoshoot! If you can’t make it on these days, don’t worry! The farm is a gorgeous place to take a stroll and enjoy the fall foliage on any day. And the best part? Admission is always free— 7 days a week, 365 days a year. For those who are feeling extra spooky, Riverdale Farm is located right across the street from Necropolis Cemetery, one of Toronto’s oldest and most historic cemeteries. Its striking Victorian buildings, intricate sculptures, and landmark headstones make for a picturesque trail, if that’s your personal poison. Curl Up with Some Classic Autumn Movies What’s autumn without classic fall movies to binge on those rainy, chilly days? There’s no better way to embrace the season than by watching your favourite characters project the fall spirit! For the nostalgic fall feeling, Dead Poets Society (1989), Death Becomes Her (1992), and Little Women (2019) are some great picks. Or, if you’re looking to get into the Halloween vibes early, Corpse Bride (2005), The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975), and Saw (2004) are just what you need. I can already feel my annual rewatch of these classics creeping up on me. So curl up with a mug of hot chocolate or a pumpkin spice latte, grab your coziest blanket, dim the lights, and engross yourself in a fall movie of your choosing! Take a Day Trip to Elora Elora is a quaint historical town an hour and a half West of Toronto, near Guelph. Known for its scenic gorge and falls, Elora is the perfect place to spend a golden fall day. My family and I visit practically every year— it’s bewitching! Whether you’re a hiker looking to explore the stunning Elora Gorge trails or wander the town’s array of local shops, there’s something to do for anyone looking to embrace the autumn spirit. It’s an approximate 1.5-hour drive from Toronto or an equally as long bus ride, departing once daily from May to October. The coolest part? The town is covered in papier-mache monsters for autumn, and these funky sculptures make for the most entrancing scenery. Elora looks straight out of a movie scene!

So, whether you want to get cozy at home or explore a new, underrated part of Ontario this fall season, this list is guaranteed to get you into the autumnal spirit and help you romanticize the weather before it’s gone!