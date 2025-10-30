The Ultimate Guide to A24 Horror  

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Leaves are starting to fall, and there is a chill in the air that isn’t just from the weather. You know what that means. The calendar has turned to October, marking the official start of spooky season.

Halloween is tomorrow, and with that comes the overwhelming urge to dive into the world of scary movies. What better way to celebrate the upcoming holiday than to cozy up by the TV and immerse yourself in an utterly terrifying world?

If it isn’t already obvious, I am a big fan of all things horror! From timeless classics to contemporary narratives, there’s nothing I love more than a quality horror movie. So what makes a horror movie good?

As common as it is, substantial horror films don’t rely on cheap jump scares, excessive amounts of gore, or an immortal killer that just never seems to die. Instead, some of the best horror movies I’ve ever seen tend to stray away from these archetypes, opting for the use of slow-burning psychological tension.

Don’t get me wrong, I love a good slasher, but for it to really stand out, there has to be more than just a masked killer on a hunting spree. It has become increasingly challenging to find horror films that offer a fresh perspective on the genre.

That is, until you take a look at anything A24 has ever produced. Almost every single A24 horror film is a 10/10 in my books. The independent entertainment company has completely elevated and redefined today’s horror landscape. Arriving on the film scene in 2012, A24 has left a lasting impression on many avid horror fans today.

There is nothing more terrifying than a film that explores the human experience intertwined with supernatural qualities, which is why I wanted to shine a light on some of my cult-classic A24 projects that truly are worth watching.

So, in no particular order, here is my Ultimate Guide to A24 Horror

Talk To Me (2022) Directed by brothers Michael and Danny Philippou (or better known as RackaRacka on YouTube), the film follows a group of teens who discover they can contact and conjure spirits using a mysterious, embalmed hand. Talk to Me is a film that treats demonic possession like a party trick. The film’s take on possession is exceptionally original, as I believe the entire idea is used as an allegory for contemporary issues like drug abuse and peer pressure. The blend of emotional depth and realistic imagery is one for the books. If you enjoy stories with relatable, young protagonists and next-level visual effects, this one’s for you! Overall Fright Level: 8/10

Pearl (2022) Set in 1918, Pearl follows the story of a young woman on her pursuit of stardom in a desperate attempt to escape the isolation she’s living in. The psychological slasher directed and produced by Ti West acts as a prequel to films X and MaXXXine. Although Pearl was released after X, I would recommend watching it first for narrative clarity. The film features what I like to call “sunlit” horror, which essentially means the film doesn’t rely on visual darkness to convey fear. Not only is the cinematography breathtaking, but the killer protagonist is oddly relatable. I’ve never been able to connect with a fictional murderer before, but hey, there’s a first time for everything! If you enjoy fun slashers with enticing female leads, this one’s worth watching. Overall Fright Level: 5/10 The Witch (2015) Anya Taylor-Joy’s film debut is an extremely powerful and chilling portrait of a family who has been exiled from their community and forced to reside in a mysterious forest. In comparison to the films I have mentioned previously, The Witch is definitely more of a slow burner, as the plot heavily relies on its chilling atmosphere and psychological tension rather than constant gore and jump scares. However, with that being said, this film is one of the best period horror pieces I have ever seen. Its meticulous attention to detail and authentic language used in the screenplay are what really make the film stand out. If you are interested in historical horror and immersive settings, this one’s perfect! Overall Fright Level: 6/10 Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022) This one’s fun…and who doesn’t love to have fun, right? Bodies Bodies Bodies is a horror-comedy film that follows a group of upper-class friends who throw a “hurricane party” at their family mansion. Think Knives Out for Charli XCX fans! However, a light-hearted party game quickly turns deadly, as group members start to turn up — you guessed it — dead. Although the film is predominantly satirical, it contains identifiable themes within its narrative. The characters are so self-centred that they cannot see the truth that is so painfully in front of them. That is one of the reasons why I love this movie so much. This film is proof that Gen Zs can find humour in any situation, so if you are in the mood for a good laugh with a murder mystery vibe, this one’s for you! Overall Fright Level: 4/10 Hereditary (2018) This list wouldn’t be complete without my all-time favourite film! Directed by Ari Aster, Hereditary is one of the very few movies that genuinely scared the life out of me. The psychological horror follows a grieving family tormented by sinister secrets. Not only does the film include extremely clever metaphors and themes, but it truly features some of the best scares I have seen to date. The film explores diverse themes, including the paranormal, family trauma, and cults — it’s pointless to categorize it. One thing is for certain: the film’s use of imagery is surreal, as almost every scene has lingered long after viewing. I will never stop recommending this film. Regardless of whether you like horror or not, this is a total must-watch! Overall Fright Level: 9/10

So, as October settles in and spooky season takes over, there’s truly no better time to turn on a scary movie. Don’t fall into another trap this Halloween — instead of watching yet another lousy horror movie, queue up your top pick from my list, dim the lights, and sit back. Immerse yourself in the haunting yet mesmerizing world of A24 horror. You won’t be disappointed.