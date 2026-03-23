The True Purpose of Ramadan

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When Ramadan comes around each year, the spotlight tends to land in the same place. Conversations revolve around how long the fast lasts, whether water is allowed and how people manage to get through the day without eating. These questions usually stem from curiosity, but they also reveal how the month is commonly understood from the outside.

That understanding is typically incomplete. Ramadan often becomes a test of physical strength, with hunger and endurance as the main concepts, while everything else the month involves is pushed into the background. When fasting becomes the main takeaway, it’s easy to miss the bigger picture of the month’s purpose and why it holds such significance.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and marks the period when the Qur’an was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, who Muslims believe is the final prophet and messenger of God. According to Islamic tradition, this month is considered especially sacred, which is why Muslims fast from sunrise until sunset throughout its duration. The fasting aspect falls within a broader concept that focuses on spiritual mindfulness and reflection.

Fasting during Ramadan encourages awareness. It brings to light daily habits that often go unnoticed and creates space to think more sincerely about behaviour and actions. The focus extends to speech and interactions with others, alongside an emphasis on generosity and self-control. The fast is described as a means of strengthening awareness of faith long-term rather than a one-time occurrence.

Another significant component of Ramadan is increased prayer and engagement with the Holy Qur’an. Many Muslims intend to read the entire book over the course of the month and attend nightly prayers known as Taraweeh. Mosques commonly see higher attendance after sunset, as people gather for worship. This sense of collective participation adjusted the atmosphere of the month and maintains its community element.

Charity also takes on an increased importance during Ramadan. Giving, whether that’s through financial donation or acts of service, is strongly encouraged. Zakat, one of the five pillars of Islam, requires eligible Muslims to give a portion of their wealth each year to those in need, and many choose to fulfill or increase that giving during Ramadan. The month becomes a time of heightened awareness about inequality and responsibility toward others.

Even with all of these factors, public conversations about Ramadan circle back to endurance. Discussions point to hunger, thirst and long hours without food, which can unintentionally destroy the meaning of the month. That structure can also lead to misinterpretations, especially when Ramadan is depicted as extreme over intentional.

Media coverage and social media contribute to that narrow point of view now more than ever. Viral videos and lifestyle content emphasize long fasting hours or elaborate iftar meals without explaining the wider context. Those moments are visible and easy to share, but they do not really put the arm on the month’s purpose. Without understanding, Ramadan can appear performative instead of reflective.

Reducing Ramadan to fasting alone also fails to account for the diversity of Muslim experiences. Not everyone fasts in the same way, and not everyone is required to fast. Children, the elderly, pregnant individuals and those with medical conditions are exempt, with alternatives such as charity encouraged instead. These exceptions demonstrate the emphasis on intention and accountability rather than physical tension.

To truly understand Ramadan, it is necessary to look beyond the month’s most visible quality. Food and water are the easiest reference points, but they represent only one dimension of a much larger practice well-established in reflections, restraint and community responsibility. When that entire picture is acknowledged, Ramadan becomes easier to recognize as a deliberate pause from excess and distraction.

As Ramadan is discussed each year, adjusting the conversation toward its meaning helps foster a more accurate and thoughtful understanding of why the month matters. It makes room for details and moves past surface-level curiosity. Fasting is part of Ramadan, but the month has always carried far more importance than that alone suggests.