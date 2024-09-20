The Thought Daughter’s 7-Step Guide To The Galaxy

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Amongst all the great things on TikTok, like self-care videos, romanticism, and thirst traps, there’s something on the internet for everyone. Many of you have likely seen that old, provocative, and affronting trend on TikTok, where someone randomly approaches a stranger on the street and asks if they would rather have, and I quote, a “gay son or a thot daughter.”

Now, I know, you’re probably thinking, ew, and honestly, same. But, in its ashes, another concept was born, where people turned the “thot” daughter into a “thought” daughter.

The thought daughter is now a running joke for videos online; however, the second I saw it, I related deeply. A thought daughter is multifaceted. She is the overthinking eldest daughter, the anxious homebody, the hopeless romantic, and the writer.

I am all of these things, and I feel it’s my duty to give all of you, my fellow thought daughters out there, a way to romanticize your life. So here is my thought daughter’s guide to the galaxy, with seven things you can do to fully embrace your inner thought daughter! (I may not be Douglas Adams, but I love Greta Gerwig, and Pride and Prejudice is my favourite movie. I’m even an English major.)

go on an artist’s Date

The Artist Date is something I’ve learned over the course of my English degree, that I think every thought daughter should try in her lifetime. The Artist Date is from Julia Cameron’s book The Artist’s Way, in which she aims to teach others how to source their creativity. The purpose may be for struggling writers, but I’ve grown to love it as someone who turns every aspect of my life into something out of a rom-com. All you have to do is plan a date for yourself where you go and do something you’ve never done. The key to this is to do it alone. For example, you could go to a park you’ve never been to and bring snacks you’ve never tried, go to a movie you would never usually watch, or walk through an art gallery — the options are endless. Then, at the end, write down how you felt doing it. Make it a story, bullet points, scribble, whatever works. Think of it like you’re pretending to be a struggling artist, but your overthinking in a beautiful setting somehow makes it romantic. You’re welcome!

Watch a sad and intellectual movie

Now this one is a hard hitter! There will always be some catharsis in watching a tragic movie. Sometimes you want to just let yourself feel sad for a while, and watching a film is one of my favourite ways to do that. There are many options for what you can watch, but some of my favourites are Dead Poets Society, Call Me By Your Name, and Frances Ha, to name a few. Once in a while, you need a good cry. Or maybe you just want to contemplate existence and the meaning of life.

indulge in Baking and other hobbies

I think that baking is the perfect hobby for a thought daughter. I love baking, and I like to think that it’s because of my mom, my grandma, and my great-grandma, Bea. My great-grandmother loved to bake, and I don’t think we ever left her house without a container full of treats. Baking can feel intimidating, but honestly, if you have a recipe in front of you, it can be super therapeutic. I love to bake pies, listen to Norah Jones, and pretend like that’s the only thing I need to be doing. To be a thought daughter, your hobby doesn’t necessarily need to be baking; you can try painting, poetry, or an instrument. I think the arts are food for anyone’s soul, but thought daughters especially can appreciate the romantic nature of such hobbies. Sometimes, when I’m baking, I like to imagine I’m living on a horse ranch with a cowboy who is hopelessly in love with me. But, to each their own.

Watch those Sunrises and Sunsets

If you can find the time, watching a sunrise or a sunset is the ultimate thought daughter contemplation exercise. If you can find somewhere close to you, set some time aside, get your cozy clothes on, take your headphones, and watch the sun go down. I like to walk down to the lake and sit on a bench or watch the sunrise outside my bedroom window at my cottage. Wherever you can find one of the wonders of our world. If you need some music I would recommend Ethel Cain or The Lumineers.

go on YouTube Binges

Watching YouTube vlogs always makes me want to romanticize. My favourite YouTubers who make videos about the romance of life are Meg Hughes and Steph Bohrer. I love both of them for the content they make because it speaks to how I want to forge the rest of my life. They both make me look at life as something to enjoy and bask in and to make the most out of. Finding that for yourself doesn’t have to come from YouTubers or influencers. This doesn’t mean to to watch someone you’re jealous of or watch someone who makes you feel like your life isn’t good enough. I think following someone relatable can be nice as it’s comforting to see yourself reflected online or be some inspiration for potential ways to start looking at your life.

go for a Walk

Hot girl walks are not a new concept, but thought girl walks, on the other hand, are a whole new department! Take yourself on a long walk — you don’t even need to have a destination in mind. You can just wander and see where your feet take you. Walking is my favourite form of exercise. It may be low-impact, but it still gets your blood flowing! Listen to a podcast, some music, maybe even an album in its entirety. My go-to listen is The Broski Report. Above all, it should be something that engages your brain. I will occasionally listen to true crime podcasts but often avoid the ones where women who are walking alone in the woods are kidnapped and murdered. Just protecting my peace.

Engage with The Journal