‘The Strangers: Chapter 3’ proves Madelaine Petsch is a Powerhouse Final Girl

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

* This article contains spoilers for The Strangers: Chapter 1 and The Strangers: Chapter 2. *

After nearly two years, The Strangers trilogy is coming to a close. Madelaine Petsch is back on the big screen, delivering a gruesome, hair-raising finale to her slasher series.

In 2008, The Strangers was released, serving as the original film in this horror universe. Ten years later, The Strangers: Prey at Night brought these motiveless killers back to stalk another set of unsuspecting individuals. However, writers Alan R. Cohen and Alan Freedland created a story based on Bryan Bertino’s original works that followed the final girl in the aftermath of the Strangers’ first attack.

In May 2024, The Strangers: Chapter 1, directed by Renny Harlin, ushered in a new era for this movie franchise. The film follows Maya (Petsch) and her boyfriend Ryan (Froy Gutierrez), who are forced to spend the night in a chilling small town after their car breaks down. As the night carries on, the couple quickly realize that they are being preyed on by a trio of masked killers.

Unfortunately, Ryan meets his fate, but Maya manages to survive the night of terror.

The Strangers: Chapter 2 picks up immediately at the end of Chapter 1, where Maya is recovering in the hospital. However, her fight for survival is far from over as the strangers attempt to finish the job.

Maya escapes from the hospital and tries to find help from someone in town. After fighting a boar, stitching up her own wound in the woods and a number of run-ins with the killers, Maya is taken in by a group of townsfolk, including an eerie man named Gregory (Gabriel Basso). A final attack by the strangers leaves an EMT, who came to take Maya to Portland, and one of the masked killers, Pin-Up Girl, dead. Maya escapes once more and takes shelter in the woods as she plans out her next move.

This brings us to the final chapter, the conclusion to this wildly gory, dark and suspenseful story.

The Strangers: Chapter 3, directed by Harlin, stars Petsch, Basso, Ema Horvath and Richard Brake.

The film follows Maya as she takes on the Strangers and attempts to end this nightmare once and for all. Audience members learn more about the Strangers’ background and how they came together as a villainous trio, all while they try to induct a new member to replace Pin-Up Girl.

Chapter 3 raises the stakes and forces Maya to confront this terror head-on.

This final film does a good job of bringing this story to a close. There aren’t many loose ends regarding how the Strangers can continue to get away with terrorizing the town of Venus and what happens to Maya during her fight for survival.

Petsch and Basso’s performances are complete standouts throughout this entire trilogy.

It’s interesting to see how Maya transforms from the beginning of Chapter 1 to the end of Chapter 3, largely in how she expresses her emotions. This experience has left her numb, a quality Petsch reflects very well throughout her performance. She proves time and time again how strong, smart, under pressure and resilient she is. A final girl needs to be someone audiences want to root for and see succeed, and Petsch portrays a character that does just that.

The perfect word to describe Basso’s performance is chilling. While Gregory himself doesn’t have a ton of screen time, he uses every ounce of it to bring an unforgettable, unsettling presence to the film. His character is purposefully threatening, as Maya can’t trust anyone in Venus.

There is one scene in this film in which Maya and Gregory have a brief conversation in the church. It’s interesting to see these two converse, especially since viewers don’t see Maya have many one-on-one interactions between the final two movies. This scene allows audiences to see a human side to Gregory that he once seemed not to have.

It’s also interesting to see how the filmmakers expanded on the Strangers’ background, without taking away the unsettling nature of their motiveless crimes. What makes these films so creepy is that the Strangers are killing without any specific reason. This trilogy gives viewers insight into how this group came to be, all while keeping their actions completely spontaneous.

There are a few moments in the film when some individuals make decisions that seem slightly out of character. However, most of these actions were explained when context was provided shortly after the fact.

If you’re a fan of The Strangers trilogy, this is sure to be an intriguing finale that changes the game entirely.