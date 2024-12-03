Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The Power Of Solitude: How Embracing Alone Time Helped Me Grow

Survi Sahni
Since childhood, I have always thought of solitude as loneliness. I used to think that being by myself meant that I was missing out on something or was lacking a social life. But, over the past few years, I’ve realized that solitude is not about being lonely; rather, it can be a powerful tool that can help you grow. 

During my first year of university, I did everything I could to avoid being alone and sitting with my thoughts. I felt a huge pressure to make friends and form connections as soon as possible. I spent the entirety of my first year socializing and surrounding myself with people. At that moment, I felt like the more people I had around me, the more connected to my surroundings I would feel.

But as I entered my second year, my perspective began to change. Slowly, my social circle began to shrink. Not all of it was a conscious decision; most of it happened naturally. Some friendships slowly started fading away, and I found myself spending more time with a few close friends. However, with that came a lot more alone time — something I never had space for before.

At first, it did feel like a loss. But as I spent more time with myself, I realized that solitude is nothing like loneliness. Instead, it gave me time to be introspective and became an opportunity for self-discovery. I started to love spending time alone as being in solitude was a space where I could hear my thoughts without the influence of others. 

Alone time gave me the freedom to set my goals and remember my values, which I had pushed aside during the hectic socializing of my first year. With more quiet moments, I began thinking deeply about what mattered most to me — both academically and personally. I realized that this solitude gave me the clarity to realign with my passions and long-term goals.

It was also an opportunity to reconnect with my hobbies like reading, singing, and journaling, which gave me a sense of peace and filled a gap I didn’t realize existed. These activities, which I had previously neglected, became important outlets for my self-expression and personal fulfillment.

This shift in my perspective didn’t just transform my relationship with myself; it also impacted the connections I had with others. The friendships I kept close during this time became my biggest support system. With a smaller circle of friends, I was able to form more meaningful connections that were built on trust and understanding. No matter how much time I spent with these friends, I never felt the need to constantly have a feeling of being “on.” I also found peace in knowing I didn’t need to be constantly surrounded by people to feel fulfilled.

Through embracing solitude, I learned that spending time alone doesn’t fade away your sense of connection to the world around you; rather, it enhances it. Solitude allows you to recharge and reflect on yourself to better understand what truly matters. 

Today, solitude is something that I cherish. In a generation where constant socializing and being busy is celebrated, I have found strength in stillness and embrace the moments of peace that come along with being alone. 

